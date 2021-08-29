Nickelodeon star Ashley Argota marries Mick Torres in a sexy silk wedding dress with BFF Raini Rodriguez as the bridesmaid

NICKELODEON actress Ashley Argota, who played Lulu in True Jackson, VP, married longtime sweetheart Mick Torres on Saturday.

The couple said I was doing it in front of their closest family and friends, including Ashleys BFF and fellow actress Raini Rodriguez, who was on hand as a bridesmaid.

7 Nickelodeon star Ashley Argota got married on Saturday Credit: Instagram / Ashley Argota

7 The True Jackson actress VP hitched a ride to longtime sweetheart Mick Torres with a waiting truck serving some of her favorite Taco Bell fast food Credit: Instagram / AJ Rafael

Ashley, 28, stunned in a sexy silk wedding dress, designed by Chadd Mcmillan, who has made costumes for several unauthorized Rockwell productions she has starred in, including Hocus Pocus and Clueless.

In a backstage photo, Chadd helped the bride get dressed for her big day, clutching her glittery heeled sandals as she held her backless gown, with her infinity tattoo on the side of her chest.

She had her long hair styled in loose waves, with a part pulled back and a few pieces left in front to frame her face.

I had the honor of being invited to design and make my dear friend’s wedding dress @ ashleyargota9, the designer wrote next to the photo. Thank you for asking me to be such an important part of your special day !!

Although they had to plan the wedding during the pandemic, Ashley and Mick enjoyed a fun and beautiful outdoor ceremony over the weekend, with the altar and chairs set up by a swimming pool sparkling and twinkling lights strung.

Ashley’s best friend, Austin & Ally’s Raini, was the bridesmaid, after more than a decade of friendship.

Raini’s brother, Rico Rodriguez of Modern Family, was also a guest at the event, and they all had fun taking photos together, as well as jumping in the pool, with Mick, at the end of the event. .

The newlyweds had their first waterfront dance, showing off their admirable skills, to a performance by Ed Sheerans Perfect as their guests gazed at them in awe and cheer them on.

Like Ashley, the Taco Bell superfan had a truck on hand serving fast food as late-night snacks for the newlyweds and all their guests.

As the night wore on, Ashley took to the mic to treat everyone most important, her husband Mick, actor and fitness trainer, with an original song written for the occasion.

The actress, who debuted as a candidate on Star Search and performed songs in her projects like I Hate New Years and The Fosters, wrote the song, I Always Will, for her love.

On the song and the ceremony, Ashley shared: I have so much to say about last night, but I’ll start with this.

At the beginning of last year, Mick played me this wonderful guitar riff and told me he made it up but never wrote anything on it.

So for our wedding I took it and wrote a song about us and surprised Mick with it last night.

On the track, who is now streaming on all platforms, Ashley sings: Our happiness has come tonight, I must take your name. I knew you would be the one I would call home.

From sunrise to sunset, year after year, the scars of battle, broken hearts and dreams. “

The How to Build a Better Boy star continues: When the weather changes seasons, our hearts weary of pounding, I always know you’ll be the one for me.

For now until eternity, honey, we’ll still be together. I love you and I will love you forever.

The two also co-host a podcast, titled Same got engaged in September 2019 when Mick proposed on top of a rooftop in Los Angeles.

Surrounded by rose petals and candles, he knelt down to ask the question after about two years of dating.

Ashley captioned the photos of the sweet moment: “All well that ends well to end with you I said yes! I love you @micktorres”

From 2008-2011, Ashley starred as Lulu in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, Vice President alongside Keke Palmer.

Her TJVP co-star Matt Shively, who she also starred with in Disney Channel’s How to Build a Better Boy, The Troop, and Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures was also there to celebrate her big day with Ash.

After True Jackson, Ashley played Kelly in Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures for a few years on the network (and TeenNick) and played roles in projects like I Hate New Year’s, Lab Rats: Bionic Island, Girl Meets World. , and Les Fosters.

7 BFF and fellow actress Raini Rodriguez were her bridesmaid Credit: Instagram

7 Ashley and Mick had their first dance to a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect under twinkling lights by the pool Credit: Instagram

7 The bride then sang an original song she wrote for her husband Credit: Instagram / AJ Rafael

7 Ashley and Mick had fun with their friends, including Raini and her brother Rico Rodriguez. Credit: Instagram