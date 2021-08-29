When do you want this wedding dress?

As a wedding photographer, Loreto Caceres was too focused on her clients’ postponements to worry about postponing her own nuptials, which were originally scheduled for January 2021 in Puerto Rico. I was just thinking about my own wedding, so we postponed and postponed it, she said. Finally, she and Paul Quinn Yetman, an electrical engineer, married in June with just family in a museum in the Hamptons. She went in search of a dress just three weeks before the ceremony.

Caceres, who is based in New York City, called the Sarah Seven bridal boutique in SoHo. I wanted them to know before I got there that I needed it real fast, she said. They were like, don’t worry, we’ve got you. She bought their Eloisa midi dress and had it trimmed a few days before the wedding.

It has been a wedding season like no other, as couples have rescheduled, postponed, scaled back and expanded their celebrations over the past year and a half. Some have organized micro-weddings followed by larger celebrations, while having babies in between. The Frenzy has many faltering but grateful bridal designers and tailors, afraid to say no to any request, and often sewing seven days a week. Previously, brides were encouraged by the industry to start shopping for clothes six months to a year after their wedding, a timeline that now appears to be a pre-pandemic luxury.

Right now people come in and say, Oh, I’ve decided to get married in two weeks. Can you help me? said Alzira Hermes, who owns a touch-up studio in New York City and is often recommended to the brides of Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta.

Andrea Pitter, the creator and founder of Pantora Bridal, noted that the majority of weddings were postponed last year. It was the craziness of this year that we weren’t really prepared for, she said.

At Kleinfeld Bridal, which bills itself as having the largest selection of wedding dresses in the world, consultants only prepare dresses that make sense for a brides time frame. We ask the bride a lot of questions on her first date, said Mara Urshel, president of Kleinfelds. We need to know exactly when the wedding is and what she is looking for.

To quell panicked demands at Pantora Bridal, Pitter and her team set up a sample store on the lower level of her store in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The inventory got really, really low because the brides had a wedding date a month later, Pitter said. We were getting crazy requests that we couldn’t answer.

Dresses at Pantora Bridal in New York. (Gabriela Bhaskar / The New York Times)

After months of no business, designers and shop owners struggled to turn down the job. Stephanie White, the designer and founder of Los Angeles-based bridal line Odylyne the Ceremony, had dresses in less than a month. It’s a lot, but they were dying for the business, she said. You want to help everyone, but you can’t.

For designer Sareh Nouri, if I have the fabric, if I have the lace, we don’t say no. She described the recent situation as madness, adding: We were happy with it, weren’t we? The deluge of business allowed him to rehire all the laid-off employees in 2020 and even open a flagship store in Short Hills, New Jersey, in June.

Many brides who walk into stores and workshops are so thrilled to finally celebrate or so emotionally spent after multiple postponements that they were just grateful to find a white dress to wear. I feel like brides are a lot less special overall, said Marteal Mayer, the founder of Loulette Bride in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It’s a change of priorities, completely. White felt the same: As much as brides want to have this fairy tale, we’ve learned that the most important thing is to share this special day with the people you love and to be as beautiful as possible.

Among the postponements are brides who have given birth in the interval between their two celebrations. On May 22, we had three wives who were pregnant and got married on that date, said Susan Ruddie Spring, owner of The Wedding Dresser, which operates in Brooklyn and Baltimore. The typical routine of his teams in such a situation is to open all the side seams. Then, she says, we wait and do all the work 10 days before the wedding.

Kayleigh Hyde, a speech therapist in West Belmar, New Jersey, postponed her big Catskills wedding for a year, but still married David Hyde, who works for the Teamsters Union, on his original date, in September 2020, in his mother-in-law. backyard of laws with only 15 guests. In July, the couple welcomed a baby girl. Hyde had originally purchased a dress from Loulette Bride, rented another Loulette dress for the micro-wedding, and now sees her first dress entirely modified by Mayer to become an A-line.

Andrea Pitter, owner of Pantora Bridal, in New York. (Gabriela Bhaskar / The New York Times)

I emailed her when I found out I was pregnant like, can you resell the dress I bought and pick a different one? she said. Instead, designer Loulette just makes it work. I wasn’t going to try not to have a baby on purpose just because of one day next year, Hyde said.

The turmoil caused by the postponement of the pandemic is shaking up bridal trends in recent years, such as the popularity of Australian and Israeli brands (which often require more processing time) or abundant pearls (difficult to import from Indian sellers devastated by coronavirus). Given their time constraints and newly relaxed attitudes, many brides opt for simpler, easier-to-fit dresses, or shorter dresses.

White, from Odylyne the Ceremony, achieved viral success via Instagram with her Mini Caspian dress, which has sheer puffed sleeves, a high neck, and a ruffled hem that reaches mid-thigh. The length makes it perfect for a dramatic moment at town hall or to enhance the style of a simple backyard party.

After abandoning her dream of a celebration of the fall 2021 destination in Italy, Ankita Dhawan of Brooklyn, chief strategy and analysis officer at Stadium Goods, wore the Mini Caspian dress to marry Manoj Vyas, management consultant at Ernst & Young, in the backyard. of a Brooklyn restaurant in June. Since the vibe felt like a weekend lunch with our friends and family, Dhawan said, a long dress wasn’t really going to do that for me. White and his team made her the dress in about a month.

It’s hard to say how long these last-minute requests could continue, given the emergence of other virus variants. There is fear behind people’s backs, Nouri said. What if it increased again, then there were more stops? I’ll miss another chance to get married.

Anxiety, however, made brides more decisive, she said. If it works now, they make it work.

Exhausted wedding designers still tap into wells of cuteness when dealing with their clients. As we delved into that, we understood that we need to be gentler on these brides because they’ve all been through things, Pitter said. Extend grace. Everyone is a little frantic right now.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

