The terrible fashion choices of the 2000s are dragging themselves on TikTok





With halter tops, baguette bags, and 2000s velor tracksuits seemingly making a comeback, one TikToker has decided that we should also remember the fashion faux pas of decades. And, let’s face it, there were A LOT of them. While we can all appreciate the return of some trends, Carly Aquilino (@ fashiongirl42069) wants an open discussion on the brutal fashion crimes committed by all of us and our favorite celebrities two decades ago. In his TikTok, she begins: I love the return of the Y2K style, but there is a little selection going on … When I think of the year 2000, I don’t just think of crop tops, halter tops and low rise jeans … I think of how we really wore all the accessories at the same time, she says in stifling a laugh. Images of then-Disney star Ashley Tisdale wearing loud prints and plenty of accessories appear on screen. She added: I think about the way we wore jeans under skirts and dresses. We left the house like that. We said I go out with my friends. One of the biggest props, the most popular props back then were these comically large belts, Olivia continued, posting two images of Kim Kardashian ahead of her reality TV days. We wore them for no reason. Everyday. The outfit, no matter what you wore, you wore you wore the belt. She goes on to describe the hat trend as the most suspicious accessory we’ve had, with a photo of Christina Aguilera wearing a hot pink hat, with a crop top, cargo shorts and pink boots … People loved Carly’s hilarious fashion analysis, with the video having over 1.1 million likes and 20,000 comments in keeping with Carly’s thoughts on the Y2K style. Miley Cyrus (left) and Gwen Stefani (right) also appeared on Carlys TikTok about bad fashion choices in the 2000s (TikTok / fashiongirl42069) One person said: Why is everything glittery. The bag. Stretch belts. THIS. WE HAVE LAYER. WHY. People put too much aesthetics on an unholy period. The 2000 era was an unholy era in fashion and I loved every minute of it, another wrote. Someone Else Added: It felt like we hit the randomize button on a Sims game. While others offered other iconic fashion trends at the time. One person said ok, but what about our SKINNY scarves ?! DON’T FORGET THE VESTS, added another. Someone else replied: The sequin bag that everyone wanted yet. It turns out that nostalgia isn’t always as good as you think …

