3 of the hottest fall 2021 shoe trends to buy right now
Think about the feet, then go up. This is my sure-fire strategy for planning outfits, shoes always make or break outfit, which is why shoes are a key category to update if you’re looking to switch things up for fall. While we’ve gotten used to wearing fluffy slippers around the house, we’re excited that this upcoming new season will bring back some of our favorite trends, but taken to a whole new level. We’re talking amplified platforms, textures, cowboy boots and on-trend clogs that will change the way you look at your current favorite pair of shoes.
Below, we’ve rounded up three of our favorite shoe and boot trends for fall 2021.
Punk oxfords
The classic 1461 shoe has been updated with a new height. Built with the brand’s highest platform, this shoe is crafted from polished smooth leather and piped with iconic yellow stitching. Beyond fall, we consider it a must-see all year round.
If it’s not the notched heel, the gold hardware and embroidery are what make this pair the ultimate must-have for fall.
TO BUY : Sens, $ 1,275
Crafted from 100% genuine leather, this pair follows the classic Oxford shoe silhouette but with contrasting trims and a platform for a modern touch. We would wear it with a black pleated miniskirt and waistcoat. Oh, and don’t forget the black socks.
TO BUY : Mango, $ 180
Original clogs
Off-white mule with lugged sheepskin sole PROENZA SCHOULER
A cool touch on the original clog, this pair of haute couture creams with its off-white calfskin exterior and tone-on-tone fleece lining.
TO BUY : Meaning, $ 785
Giving WFH shoes a new definition, these comfortable slipper-shaped clogs take runway inspiration with their fuzzy exterior and buckles. A must have for rocking all day, every day!
TO BUY : Aldo, $ 55
FYI: the cow print is here to stay. A buckle and loop engraved with flowers add western charm to this clog. It also features real spotted calf hair.
TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 395
Western boots
You can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette cowboy boot. With embroidery and subtle details, this pair is perfect to dress up your favorite jeans and hoodie. Channel your inner Hailey Bieber and complete the look with a baseball cap.
TO BUY : Amazon, from $ 45
Who Said Western Boots Can’t Be Sophisticated? Unlike traditional pairs that feature a square toe, these boots feature a rounded pointy toe for a raised look. Perfect for slip-on dresses and flowy midi skirts.
TO BUY : Shopbop, $ 995
The ultimate statement boots, this pair of white western boots offers a refined yet fun touch to any minimalist wardrobe neutrals. Think: an oversized beige blazer, a black t-shirt and a pair of white Levi ‘.
TO BUY : Free people, $ 260
Electric platforms
Get inspired by the bohemian spirit with this pair of beige polished mid-calf faux leather boots. To complete the look, wear it with a leather jacket or biker jacket.
TO BUY : Sens, $ 835
Dressed in satin flared pants or a fitted mini skirt, these sexy and alluring heels are designed to lengthen your waist and legs. We love the sleek and stylish black dress shoes to pair with textured sweaters and tops.
TO BUY : ZARA, $ 59
Reminiscent of the ’90s, the boots feature a dramatic platform, smooth leather and textured finishes. Subtle yet eye-catching enough for a dramatic statement. Wear with a pleated mini skirt and a striped cropped polo shirt.
TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 210
