Fashion
7 enduring black-owned brands you need on your fashion radar
At this point, it is to be expected that support for black-owned brands will not be only a February event. While there have been more initiatives to include black-owned brands in the fashion conversation lately, hardly any of the big fashion houses or dominant brands are black-owned. When you think of black-owned brands, the ones that come to mind first might be Telfar, Ivy Park, Pyer Moss, LaQuan Smith, and Savage X Fenty. While these are all widely recognized and loved brands, let’s face it: when you think of fashion, you think of Gucci and Chanel before Pyer Moss. And even further from the conversation are Sustainable brands owned by black people.
While ethical fashion has become a rather popular topic in the fashion industry, black-owned brands in the space are still in the minority. I pride myself on being an ethical shopper and have taken the initiative to buy more minority owned businesses this year, but finding black owned brands that also take care of Mother Earth? Turns out it’s not as easy as I had hoped. It’s doable, but I wouldn’t call it an effortless hunt.
Fortunately, you don’t have to do extensive research to buy sustainable products. Black-owned brands, because I have compiled a list of stylish, high-quality labels that are totally worth your next splurge. It is possible to look great and supporting minority-owned businesses while taking care of the environmentand these brands make this goal a reality!
So get out those wallets and get ready to shop because these enduring black owned brands are irresistible.
Chelsea Bravo
Founder and designer Chelsea Bravo is inspired by deep reflection, observation and reciprocity with the natural world when designing her pieces. Originally from the United States, his eponymous brand uses natural and biodegradable materials in its collections. In terms of silhouettes, all the pieces are effortless, with something to offer for every shape, size and gender.
Nia thomas
Founded by FIT graduate Nia Thomas in 2018, Nia thomas is the fashion label you didn’t know you needed in your life until now. From handmade swimwear and agate rings to luxurious basics, the brand has everything you need for the perfect look. And for all plant lovers, the brand plants a tree in deforested areas affected by climate change for every order they receive. Look good and give back to the planet? Sign me up!
Jo-Anne Vernay
You thought the fruits were only for to eat? This line of luxury vegan shoes proves the opposite with its stunning collection of shoes made from pineapple leaf fibers. Whether you need the perfect heel for a night out on the town or in the office, Jo-Anne Vernay Has you covered with everything you need to step up and stand out with your shoe set.
The heel Mel in Mulberry $ 498
Two days off
Climate activist Gina Stovall was inspired to start Two days off after learning about the massive environmental impact of the fashion industry. The brand creates timeless must-haves with an effortless aesthetic, so if you need a relaxed fit for the weekend or want to channel the leisure life during your work week, give it a go. eye.
Rethinking the designs
Handcrafted in the Wurundjeri Country, Rethinking the designs combines the future with nature. Made with plant-dyed textiles, vegan materials and natural fabrics, this bespoke brand is worth buying. With their androgynous silhouettes and unisex collections, there really is something for everyone.
Espacial turtleneck crop $ 119
Autumn adeigbo
Sustainable fashion doesn’t have to be neutral or simple! Autumn adeigbos drawings are bright, colorful and covered with prints and patterns. The brand’s bold color palette is sure to help you stand out from the crowd.and as a bonus, you can even purchase matching face masks in their gorgeous prints for a full COVID-safe look.
Arrow + Phoenix Swimwear
Hot girls’ summer may be coming to an end, but it’s never too late to shop for quality swimwear. Arrow + Phoenix promotes body positivity, sustainability and diversityand their costumes never disappoint. From sexy bikinis to stylish one-pieces, there is a swimsuit to make every woman of all shapes and sizes feel empowered. Plus, each costume is made from 100% recycled material, so you can look 10/10 at the beach knowing your costume is helping tackle water pollution in the fashion industry.
