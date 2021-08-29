News from Afghanistan: How to help Afghan evacuees arriving in the Philadelphia area





PHILADELPHIA – Authorities are asking the public for help as hundreds of Afghan evacuees arrive and resettle in the Philadelphia area. Interpreting services Many evacuees arriving in Philadelphia do not speak English. To communicate with them, the city seeks the help of volunteers who can interpret in Dari or Pashto. All volunteers who can provide interpretation services must be members of the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). To register, visit the SERVPA website and select “Medical Reserve Corps Organizations” from the On drop-down menu, then select Philadelphia MRC “from the secondary menu. The MRC is actively reviewing applications and will contact you as soon as possible. Donations The best way to support humanitarian organizations is to make cash donations to approved groups that provide immediate and long-term aid. In Philadelphia, the City Immigration Affairs Office work with Nationalities Service Center and DECORATE Pennsylvania. If you are interested in donating material goods, the United States Coast Guard Atlantic Response Team based at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey has created a list of goods and materials to donate (here below) directly to incoming refugees. HIAS Pennsylvania also accepts in-kind donations. Donations are not accepted at the Philadelphia International Airport at this time. The United States Coast Guard Response Team says all donations can be mailed / delivered to: U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Response Team

ATTN: CPOA

5614 Doughboy Buckle

Fort Dix, NJ 08640 Coast Guard officials are asking for the following: * NO GLASS ITEMS, pillows or tampons ***

* Diaper cream

* Baby clothes for all baby ages

* Baby logistics: diapers, wipes, bottles, baby food (no glass jars and no meat) new spoons and pacifiers

*Towels

* MEN’S CLOTHING – IMMEDIATE NEED * (no shorts or tank tops)

* Women’s clothing (mostly long sleeved but modest short sleeves are acceptable, no shorts, dresses or tank tops)

* Children’s clothing (long sleeves and pants)

* Feminine hygiene product * Hats and socks for newborns

* New modest underwear for adults and children

* New socks for adults and children

* Hats for all ages (cold and hot weather)

* Blankets (clean or new)

* Shoes (new or clean with very little wear)

* Toys (not battery operated)

*Balls

*Stuffed animals

* Please no monetary donations * ie: gift cards, cash, etc. only list items please.

