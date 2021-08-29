Fashion Court: Grigor Dimitrov “goes with the flow” | ATP circuit

Grigor Dimitrov is widely regarded by his peers as one of the hottest guys on the ATP Tour.

Ahead of the US Open – and New York Fashion Week (September 8-12) – ATPTour.com spoke to the Bulgarian about his fashion inspirations, cities on tour with the best buys, something he would never wear and Moreover.

Outside of the court, who is your fashion inspiration?

I think over the years I’ve always felt like I’ve changed my style a bit. I always try to wear something that doesn’t necessarily match me or that doesn’t necessarily match my personality. I go with whatever the flow.

One of my favorite designers over the years has been Rick Owens. [He makes] very simple, very bohemian, very loose outfits. I have always been inspired by him in a way because in Europe, we have a different weather. Winter is sometimes a bit long and [you have] fall, so you need to wear a little more layers. Over the years, I’ve gotten a lot of inspiration and ideas from him to layer things up. I don’t necessarily do it like him, but I like that kind of vibe.

But lately, honestly, this is what I want to wear. We can’t go to restaurants that much or anything, so it’s very basic, very simple… We have an amazing guy, Jerry Lorenzo, who has a Fear of God brand, and I think they are. ‘put it incredibly well. They have a lot of earth colors and stuff that you can match with some bright colors. I love its simplicity, I love its sporty look, but it’s sophisticated at the same time. I think it’s really nice to wear something that also shows your character a little bit.

Normally, what is Grigor’s essential outfit?

Honestly, it depends where I’m going and who I’m going with. It varies a bit. It’s a good question. I’ve always been a fan of sneakers, so I’ll start at the bottom and go for a very understated sneaker, depending on the colors I’m wearing. I’ll go with jeans and a simple oversized t-shirt.

It also depends on where I go and how I like things to be done. But lately, since I live in Monaco and it’s a little more sophisticated there, I wear Bruno Cucinelli a little more, very different summer atmospheres, very nice clothes with loose pants and a very nice color -coordinated shirt with buttons and short sleeves. I also like hats, so I wear a few as well. Very mixed and matched, in fact.

What kind of hats?

I have a few friends who make hats. They make really cool hats with different elements on them, be it feathers, quotes or things I really like, numbers. I always go with what I’m feeling right now and try to take it out of me and put it in some kind of inspiration that I have.

On tour, which is the best city for shopping?

I did a lot of damage in London. It’s always been a place where I know that even if I’m not looking for something, I know I’ll find something. Los Angeles has always been my weak point. I have a bunch of places out there where even though I don’t want to buy anything, even if I just want to go and see, you’re still going to buy something. It’s just like that. The limit is completely different there.

I would say for sure London and Los Angeles. New York has been very interesting for me too. I know my favorite places so to speak, but I always try to stay more laid back and not extravagant. It’s more different [in New York] and I think the contemporary look is very important to me. It’s not really about going back and forth. It is to create your own path.

What is the one thing you would never wear and why?

I would probably never wear slippers with socks. It’s a trend. I’ve seen it so many times, I don’t think I would like to wear it. I see it and I’m like ‘Okay, cool.’ I don’t understand enough, I don’t think so. I think it’s pretty funny. That’s probably why I like this contemporary look more and when I see something I’m like, “Okay, I’m never going to do that. I probably won’t.

Is it almost like a basketball player look?

Yeah yeah. Nothing against them at all. On them and on athletes in general it looks good regardless. You [wear] your socks, you want to rest your feet. But I’m not sure I’ll wear this to a major event.



Grigor Dimitrov liked to wear a “fun” tracksuit at the 2020 Australian Open. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

What’s the worst fashion mistake you’ve ever made?

After I had a photoshoot many years ago, I still have a few photos. I’m not going to say who, what or where, but I had one of the most horrific outfits I have ever had to photograph myself in. I think it was very disturbing.

Back then I wasn’t thinking at this point and thought I would be done with it and just gonna do whatever I have to do. But I would never wear that again. There were so many different colors and nothing was right with the others and all of a sudden I had a blue blazer with yellow pants and a green tie. I painted a picture for you. Here and there to do it once is good. But not for a shoot.