Husker football drops heartbreakingly to 3-1 in Oklahoma | Soccer

Despite passing Oklahoma and an outstanding performance in the net, the Nebraska football team didn’t have enough power to hang on to the Sooners.

The Huskers (3-1) fell for the first time this season and in a heartbreaking fashion. Oklahoma (2-2) scored the only goal of the game to win 1-0 in overtime Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma.

It was the Sooners’ first victory over the Huskers since 2014. Nebraska leads the series 13-5 overall, winning 2-1 in 2018 and a tie in 2019.

Nebraska dominated Oklahoma 18-17, including a 5-1 advantage in first overtime. However, in the 108th minute, Ella Pappas found the back of the net for the Sooners thanks to an assist from Sheridan Michel.

Second-year goaltender Sami Hauk made her fourth start of the season, setting a career-high nine saves. Hauk was sidelined with an injury less than a minute from the end of regulation time and Makinzie Short came in relief with a save in 18 minutes.

Nebraska’s 15 shots on goal were split between eight different players, led by career-high rookie Allison Napora’s three shots. Reagan Raabe, Dakota Chan, Theresa Pujado, Sarah Weber and Kenzie Coons each finished with two shots.