I love this dress reinvented for pandemic times

12-year-old Olivia Kuefler donned a silky light blue dress with a wide, flowy, layered skirt.

It’s so pretty, she exclaimed over and over. This is the one I want.

On Saturday, Olivia was among dozens of girls at the PACE Center for Girls who were able to select five luxury items on the last day of the Love that Dress fundraiser. The 13th annual event has been reinvented this year due to COVID. Instead of 500 people crammed into a ballroom munching on appetizers and listening to music while selecting dresses and accessories, the organizers had VIP guests to pay for a suite that could accommodate up to 10 people. The 150 guests of the Embassy Suites in Estero had the first evening to select their items. The next two days, it was open to the public who paid $ 30 to make their selection. The PACE girls participated for free.

COVID has really forced people to rethink events and fundraising, said Margo Brewster, head of development at PACE.

Throughout the year, PACE collects over 3,000 new and lightly used dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories, many of which carry renowned brands such as White House Black Market, Michael Kors, Ann Taylor, Lily Pulitzer, House of Wu , Chicos, Loft and Express. . This year, for the first time, Macys donated 300 new dresses.

Last year when it was all canceled, they had a surplus, Brewster said.

In 2020, the event was canceled and an online auction was held instead due to the pandemic. Brewster was happy to see him return this year. PACE is funded by the Department of Juvenile Justice, Lee County School District and these fundraisers. PACE serves approximately 100 at-risk girls ages 11 to 18 each year. Teens and tweens are at risk for everything from anxiety and mental health to family instability and school failure. The pandemic has made the need for programs there even more necessary.

The phone rang, Brewster said. We are seeing a huge influx of girls.

Participants are supported through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

Brewster said this year’s Love that Dress event will bring in around $ 50,000. This is still far less than the $ 150,000 raised in 2019. That year, PACE also hosted fundraising nights that raised over $ 80,000 and hosted the biggest event. The pandemic has made that impossible this year. But that’s far more than the $ 12,000 raised in 2020 when PACE only had an online auction. Money raised each year pays for teachers, programs and supplies.

We had to upgrade our technology because everything went virtual, Brewster said, listing the funding needs.

On the last day of the event, there were still shelves full of dresses and accessories for guests and PACE girls to choose from. Items ranged from $ 10 to $ 40, but the PACE girls were able to select five items for free.

I’m looking for a big poufy dress because I’ve always wanted one, Olivia said as she walked through the door. About 10 minutes later, she was smiling as she tried on the blue dress.