Convenient with the new Allbirds eco-performance clothing collection

Allbirds is known for its durable and comfortable footwear, but the company also produces responsibly tailored clothing products. He has shirts, jackets, sweaters and even underwater. Now he is adding even more clothing options.

Allbirds rallies around its running shoes and launches a new collection of performance clothing. There will be more items for women than for men to begin with. The new line starts with a Natural Run Form tank top, Natural leggings, Natural bike shorts, Natural Run shorts and a Natural Run tank top for women. Then there will be a Natural Run t-shirt and Men’s Natural Run shorts.

I tried on the Men’s Natural Run Short and Natural Run Tee to see what Allbirds has to offer runners.

Advantages

The Natural Run t-shirt manages perspiration and humidity well

Practical side pocket on the t-shirt

Attractive colors and design for the collection

The inconvenients

Premium price

The t-shirt has a slightly rough feel

Allbirds Fit and Feel Performance Clothing

I tested the Natural Run t-shirt for men and the Natural Run shorts, which are available in men and women sizes. The Natural Run t-shirt is priced at $ 58, while the Natural Run shorts are $ 68. The shorts have no lining, but they do include pockets.

Out of the box, each garment has a modern and stylish look. They also each have a rough feel. The texture isn’t shocking in the hand, but I wouldn’t rate it soft. It would have been almost impossible to guess that the shorts and t-shirt were made from almost 50% merino wool. This is a hallmark material for Allbirds and their attempt to deliver cleaner products that are less damaging to the planet.

The tee feels crumpled, in the seersucker area, but not quite. It is light and airy, enough to be slightly transparent in white. Due to the texture and material, it is slightly rough, but never irritating.

The Natural Run Short also has a slight stiffness and wrinkles in its movement. It doesn’t make me want to bask in clothes, but it instantly indicates that it can handle humidity.

After being washed, everyone’s feel softened a bit, although there was no drastic change. The t-shirt and shorts fit me as expected and were comparable in size to other brands of running clothing.

The running performance

I have worn both the Natural Run Tee and the Natural Run Short to run multiple times and for varying distances. Everyone behaved well on the road. There was no restricted movement and the clothes did not distract from the task at hand.

There are probably a few minor question marks around the shorts, in that they have pockets but no lining. In that regard, they seem a bit more geared towards casual runners than runners on race day. You will probably want compression shorts to be placed under these, but the Natural Run Short will fit these perfectly.

The side pockets are a bit odd in that they don’t have a zipper or a way to close them. This means that they wouldn’t be great to carry a phone or anything else substantial during a run because it could fall over. Including side pockets certainly wouldn’t hurt here, but I’m not sure they add anything either.

Interestingly, the shirt also has a pocket, but it looks more useful. On the right side of the shirt, along the bottom, is a small, well-sized pocket for a wireless earphone case. Using it for an earphone case or keychain with one to three keys will cause a bit of a scramble, but the pocket is deep enough that they won’t come out. The pocket can hold a small wallet, but the thin shirt may not support this weight.

In terms of performance, the Natural Run Tee seemed to handle sweat well. It did build up a bit in the ribbed texture, but I didn’t notice any unfortunate side effects. And its overall airy nature was refreshing and enjoyable on every ride.

Should you buy clothes from the Allbirds Performance Apparel collection?

The items I have tried from Allbirds new runner clothing collection are a solid offer. Chances are, if you’re a fan of Allbirds’ old clothing options or even their shoes, these performance clothes will suit you well. An offset carbon footprint is an admirable feature of the product.

The Natural Run Tee and the Natural Run Short both seem to be perfectly made and perform as advertised on the slopes. These two items don’t have a silky smooth feel, if you need them, but they should be able to handle sweat well.

