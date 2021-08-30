How ‘The Walking Dead’ Costume Designer Gave Final Season a Fashion Edge – The Hollywood Reporter





Coming out with a bang, so to speak, the final season of The walking dead brings the Commonwealth (a community of survivors) from comics to the screen. The introduction of this utopian-seeming community provides the opportunity for a fashion infusion into the zombie apocalypse series, which returned on August 22. Joining the AMC show near the end of season 10, costume designer Vera chow rushed to the challenge of expanding the entire series wardrobe beyond the established utilitarian and tactical survival essentials. And while she can’t say much about the looks she’s chosen for Commonwealth members, one clue is the use of brands like the vibrant knitwear maker. YanYan, known for its cozy and charming cardigans. Chow also changed the procurement process by purchasing BIPOC, women and LGBTQ + owned businesses. “A show like The walking dead has such a giant platform, ”says Chow via a call from the station. With an average of 4.5 million viewers per episode in Season 10 and 7 million subscribers to the show’s Instagram account, the long-running series features multiple mediums to amplify the work of under-represented designers who are often overlooked on the wholesale shopping trips of the department stores that many costume departments rely on. The designers used in the new season of The Walking Dead include Sky Iron Sanctum (known for its industrial-chic jewelry).

@ Skyironsanctum / Instagram Chow launched a huge network, searching for finds through Instagram and Etsy, and getting old-fashioned word of mouth recommendations from friends. “It covers the whole world,” says the Chinese-American costume designer who also worked with BIPOC and independent designers for Eddie Huang’s feature film in 2021. Boogie. It lists Lagos, designer based in Nigeria Imad Eduso; sustainable brand Butcher’s clothing, headquartered in Goa, India; zero waste line Deploy London by British Asian designer Bernice Pan; and the style adjacent to the Hong Kong apocalypse Hamcus. Designers used in the new season include knitwear maker YanYan; Hamcus (knitted cotton tank top shown); and the Native American brand B. Yellowtail.

Yanyan, Byellowtail: courtesy of the brand. Hamcus: @ Hamcus / Instagram. “My favorite is B. YellowtailSays Chow. Founded by Indigenous and former FIDM designer Bethany Yellowtail, the brand and retailer celebrates authentic Native American designs and art. “The prints are really cool,” says Chow. “I won’t go into descriptive detail or it becomes very obvious which character I’m talking about.” Costume designer Vera Chow.

Courtesy of Subject Commonwealth residents will also wear pieces, often personalized by the Chow team, breaking gender norms. Tomboy; Bedouin-inspired Gipci; From iyanu, founded by Addie Elabor, born in Nigeria; and ethical casual wear by Portland, Oregon’s Sara bergman. After finding a cool industrial jewelry line Heavenly Iron Shrine on Etsy, Chow collaborated with her designer, Kristina Van Istendal, to create over 60 bespoke pieces. “We found it very appropriate for a particular group of people on our show,” suggests Chow, who will tag and credit brands on social media as new episodes are unveiled. She emphasizes that taking the time and effort to research and source from a diverse group of designers benefits her process as well as the overall storytelling. “I have to interact with each supplier and talk about the show. But I feel like it actually helps me think about the characters more than just walking through a Bloomingdale and thinking, “This looks like Yumiko.” “It looks like Daryl. “Sounds like Carol,” Chow says of her intentional “slow mode” approach. “It really helps me organize. “ A black and white print dress from the black-owned D’Iyanu company, known for its African-inspired clothing.

From Iyanu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/walking-dead-costume-designer-final-season-fashion-1235002418/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos