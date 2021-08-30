Mila Kunis Looks Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress On The Set Of Luckiest Girl Alive in NYC Mystery Movie

Mila Kunis worked hard on the mystery film, Luckiest Girl Alive, for about two months in Toronto and New York.

And on Sunday, the actress was spotted back on set filming another scene in Midtown Manhattan; this time in the busy streets of Rockefeller Center.

Playing a young woman with a flair for fashion in the Netflix production, Kunis looked angelic in a sleeveless sky blue dress and burgundy heels, as she strutted among all the extras (actors sans name).

‘Action!’ Mila Kunis, 38, looked incredibly fashionable in a sky blue dress when she was spotted on the set of her latest movie, The Luckiest Girl Alive, in New York City on Sunday.

The soft-colored number, which fell to about mid-calf, was tight at the waist with a built-in belt that ties into a bow.

It also featured a turtleneck design, while hugging her petite 5ft 4in figure.

The film’s stylists completed her on-screen ensemble by having her carry a brown leather bag and a red umbrella.

Her long brown braids have been pushed back from her face with a part on the right and her hair has grown over her right ear.

Sharpen: The film’s stylists paired her sleek dress with burgundy heels, a brown leather bag, and her braids pushed back from her face with a straight part

Directed by Mike Barker, who has directed hit series such as The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-2019), Fargo (2017) and Outlander (2014-2016), the screenplay was written by Jessica Knoll and based on her best-selling novel of the New York Times of the same name.

The story centers on Ani Fanelli, (Kunis), a young woman who, on the outside, seems to have it all as the editor of a glamorous women’s magazine, a fabulous wardrobe and a loving fiancé from ‘a good family and a fabulous, according to Deadline.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to share his version of the shocking incident that happened when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to face a grim truth that threatens to unravel. his meticulously designed life.

As the story progresses, Ani begins to wonder if she’s really happy with who she’s become and if her current life is the one she wants and needs.

The premise: In the film, Kunis plays a young woman with a flair for fashion who, at first glance, seems to have it all; but a dark truth threatens to unravel his meticulously designed life

Along with Kunis, the film also stars Finn Wittrock in the lead role.

The two stars were pictured shooting beloved scenes together, where they got carried away on the PDA, in New York City last week and in Toronto earlier this month.

The cast also includes Scoot McNairy, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzied, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, as well as veteran actors Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

Luckiest Girl Alive is set to start streaming on Netflix in 2022.

Most recently, Kunis starred alongside Allison Janney, Awkwafina, Regina Hall and Juliette Lewis in Tate Taylors’ comedy-drama Breaking News in Yuba County.