M&S stores reduce costume sales

You never forget your first M&S ​​costume. I bought mine when I was 22, barely out of college and making a disastrous attempt to become a banker in the City of London.

It was gray, striped, too wide in the pants and too narrow in the cuffs. But it did the job it was supposed to: low-key, reliable, affordable. And by making those mistakes, I gradually figured out what looked good and what to avoid.

Ten years later, when I won the world’s most unglamorous bet by collecting 2,000 on Michael Howard becoming the Tory Leader in 2003, I spent the proceeds on two Huntsman costumes, one of the best tailors of Savile Row, the home of British costume in Mayfair, London. I wore the pants until they fell apart, but I still have the miraculous jackets.

They continue to flatter me and make me look half a stone lighter. The late Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones wore Huntsman costumes.

Just like Prince Charles, who favors tailor-made suits, he never goes out of style. While her band mates wore bizarre trendy outfits that now look outdated, Watts’ costumes have remained timeless.

The costume was not only our national costume, it became the world’s costume for formal wear. In Japan, they call the formal business suit “Saburo” their pronunciation of Savile Row.

British costumes are literally synonymous with evening wear across the world. How sad, then, that we now know goodbye to one of our greatest inventions.

One hundred years since we first introduced the costume to the world (we’ll get back to its origins in a moment), fashion and the Covid pandemic are killing it. And, even worse, the costumes are replaced by the most terrifying expression in the English language: “smart-casual”.

Marks & Spencer has been one of Britain’s biggest sellers of men’s suits since 1939 when it sold its first flannel suits. But it emerged over the weekend that only 110 of its 254 clothing stores still stock costumes, well under half of them.

Formal clothing for work and leisure was already on the verge of disappearing, but the pandemic struck in 2020. Sales plummeted as people worked from home and, on Zoom calls, wore whatever ‘they wanted or nothing at all below the waist.

In the year to April, formal wear sales at M&S ​​plummeted 15% online and a staggering 72% in stores, compared to the previous year.

High-end costume chain TM Lewin closed its 66 stores in the UK last year and Moss Bros. reported pre-tax losses of 7.4 million for the year up to January 2020

During the same period, sales of casual clothing grew 61% online. The same slump applies everywhere in other stores.

Analyst Kantar says UK buyers bought two million men’s suits in the year through July, up from 4.3 million five years ago and 5 million ten years ago. High-end costume chain TM Lewin closed its 66 stores in the UK last year.

And Moss Bros., the world-renowned formal wear store, which celebrates its 170th anniversary this year, reported pre-tax losses of 7.4 million for the year up to January 2020.

It was delisted from the London Stock Exchange last year. And 100 million were wiped out of annual costume sales from 2015 to 2019.

It’s getting worse. Workers returning to the office opt for what the fashion world has recently called the “broken suit” in old parlance a jacket and pants.

GQ magazine recently published an article on the “broken suit” talking about combinations suggesting effort and care, as well as a touch of “thoughtful recklessness”.

It sounds a lot like smart-casual to me. And just as confusing. Attention and recklessness at the same time? Smart and laid back?

In 2019, Goldman Sachs, the huge US bank, announced the move to a “flexible dress code”; JP Morgan, another US bank, is now asking its employees to carry another indefinable mystery for the petrified man who dresses in the morning.

These banks, I guess, mimic the scruffy dress code of big tech companies, exemplified by Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook boss who almost always wears a t-shirt or hoodie and jeans, and the late Steve Jobs, the Apple supremo, wearing a black turtleneck and jeans.

Zuckerberg says he wears his gray T-shirt every day because he thinks that thinking about clothes is “silly” and “frivolous.”

But, surely, he’s the idiot. The great joy of the costume is that men don’t have to think about it.

It takes the question of what to wear every day besides your choice of shirt and equips you with the most stylish outfit known to man.

Women, on the other hand, face a daily dilemma: skirt or pants; flowing dress or power suit; plain or patterned; evening wear or morning comfort every day a maelstrom of decisions about hemming, color matches, warmth versus style. . . and that’s before you even start on the shoes that go with it.

Perhaps it’s no wonder that British women, who by and large dress so much better than men, haven’t given up on formal wear so easily. Sales of women’s costumes declined less dramatically.

But, in any case, women know what to do when the dress rules change. Even when those rules aren’t that strict, they (most of the time) look presentable to their men because they take a lot more time and worry about their outfits.

When the men walk out of the formal wear security zone, they look disastrous. But while the overall market has moved away from suits, the decline of M&S versions in particular is a tragic moment in the history of British men’s clothing.

His first M&S ​​suit was a rite of passage for so many young men in their first job or interview.

Yes, it was often ill-fitting: sometimes tight, sometimes loose, in the wrong places.

It wasn’t M&S’s fault but rather the nervous youngster, who didn’t know that costume cuffs shouldn’t go down to halfway up your thumb.

Here there was not only affordable tailoring for the masses, but historic fabric.

The M&S suit is a descendant of the 18th century British riding coat, which evolved into a morning coat (similar to what you might wear to a wedding) in the 19th century.

Around 1900, this long coat turned into the Deeside coat, which was still quite long and had four buttons on the front.

The British dropped the fourth button just before World War I, and the modern costume was born. The Americans copied us after World War I, opting for three buttons. Then, after World War II, the Americans introduced the two-button suit.

For a century, therefore, from World War I to the present day, British costume ruled the world.

Certainly there have been changes over the years. Dress pants and lapels got very thin during the Mod years in the 1960s.

They unfortunately became flared and wide in the 1970s. Suits became square and shaped in the 1980s before reverting to their classic form in the 1990s, where they’ve been hovering ever since.

The materials have also changed. M&S branched out from that original 1939 flannel suit to tweed, wool, linen and polyester God forbid.

But, basically, the DNA of the costume has remained essentially the same: matching pants and jacket with lapels, cuffs, a chest pocket and two side pockets.

So far, that is. And as we mourn the costume’s final decline, what will replace it on the rails of High Streets stores in central England?

God help us, M&S has reported increasing sales of these fashion crimes: cotton stretch sweatpants and pants. Does that suit you, sir? It certainly does not suit me!

Harry Mount is the author of How England Made The English (Penguin).