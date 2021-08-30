REVIEW: The perfect end to another Omaha fashion season | Culture

Omaha Fashion Week is coming to an end, Saturday night was the last show. An Omaha Fashion Week sponsored sip + shop event takes place on Sunday, but the parade of models wearing beautiful designs under strobe lights is over for the year. Fashion is ignored in Nebraska, most people don blue denim shorts and a red Husker sweatshirt before they go anywhere. Thus, the moments when fashion becomes an event are privileged moments.

This latest show was themed with designs modeled on perfection, and I can’t think of anything more fitting for a warm, cloudless night filled with glitzy dresses and gelled hair.

The designers embraced this theme without hesitation and designed garments with beautiful drapes, exotic embellishments, artful pleats and much more.

The Dan Richters collection featured translucent fabrics and scooped square necklines. Each dress gave off the vibes of a bada ** woman. The bodice part of the dresses was close to the body and a couple had flowing skirts. A gray dress had elaborate points and stitching. Some models wore necklaces on the face to complement the vibrations of the dangerous woman.

Alex Scarpello, a senior fashion design student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, touted his work as a disturbing song played in the background. The pieces appeared to be inspired by the video game with blocky silhouettes and metallic additions. The models walked slowly with a few male models even clenching their jaws threateningly. Fur vests layered over white collared shirts with pink satin pants. Each item of clothing seemed durable and would be perfect to wear in an arctic tundra. The elaborate collection consisted of 12 pieces and I, along with the audience, honestly didn’t want this to end.

The Carsen Monacos collection consisted of all-white clothing with a romantic touch. There were shoulderless dresses, slightly see-through bodies, and scalloped skirts. It was the perfect balance between professional and flirty. The models walked confidently and a slow classical song played in the background. The collection contained eight models.

Chessna von Abstrakt offered the public a collection on the theme of medicine. The atmosphere was strange with models staring at the audience. They were all without shoes and were wearing medical masks. The outfits were a mix of black and white with trailing fabric bands. One model also carried a clear plastic bag filled with prescription vials. The collection was short and sweet and consisted of eight pieces.

Erin Kelly, a fashion design student at UNL, wore clothes that spoke of unabashed femininity. They were all made from durable fabrics and cut into flattering silhouettes. The pieces felt comfortable and looked like something anyone could wear. There was a red and white striped dress with a cuckoo cut out at the back and another outfit with a baby blue shirt that was tied at the back with loose brown pants. The entire collection contained only five pieces, which added to the simplicity.

Hannah Hidalgo, a fashion design student at UNL, included mixed textures and colorful samples of fabrics sewn into coats and bags in her collection. Colorful silk jumpsuits and textured white dresses layered underneath these quilt-like pieces. Each creation was accompanied by exotic earrings from her own jewelry company. The outfits looked comfortable and looked like something a person might wear for an everyday activity, like going to class or running errands.

Hannah Jensen gave us a glimpse of the closet of an avant-garde American woman in the fifties or sixties. The models looked ready for a backyard party dressed in patchwork dresses and flowery necklaces. Some dresses were puffy and bubble-shaped while others were flowy and made up of colorful pieces of fabric. The collection ended with a spectacular dress made of black and white feathers.

Judy Bales’ designs consisted entirely of geometric fractal top and skirt combinations. The skirts were made from pieces of colorful fabric sewn together seamlessly, and the tops were made from braided ropes draped effortlessly over the models’ shoulders. The mood was sultry with slow music and each outfit left the model with a bare belly.

Terri Jen Buckner immersed audiences in floral dresses layered under lace-up corsets. Models wore their hair in loose waves or in tightly braided updos. They all looked so immaculate with no out of place hair, almost like dolls. The dresses had necklines adorned with elaborate lace and some had poofy baby doll sleeves. The collection was large but each piece was different in its own way.

Marie Nelson woke up audiences with her daring hipster looks. A catchy pop song was played as models paraded the catwalk in muted dresses. Some had fringes and others contained laser cut appliques. The models wore bright red lipstick and gently smiled at the audience. They also all wore wide-brimmed hats and one model wore a yellow cowboy hat with a loose white dress.

Olha Potapenko turned things around with a bridal collection. Each model wore white wedding dresses and tulle veils. The dresses were immaculate with perfectly cut slits and intricate beading. There was a pantsuit with a ruffled train and a European-style tiered number. The collection was huge and looked like it took a long time. The final dress was a black tulle crest worn by the designer to applause from the audience.

The Samuel Mackes collection contained punchy colors and a feminine silhouette. Three pieces that stood out were a daring belted green dress, a purple poncho worn by a male model, and a green bob with an orange top and baggy pants. Each model walked with one arm still to show the audience what a person standing and carrying the piece might look like. The collection of ten outfits was straightforward and could be a daring teenager’s wardrobe.

Borris Powell ended the show with a bang. The theme of his collection was that love will lead the way. Red one-piece outfits covered in sequins sparkled on the audience. There were floral, sexy-styled cardigans on topless men and women wearing only red bras. Some models looked airport-ready with red duffel bags, and some were ready for a night out in wide-brimmed red hats and red pantsuits with high heels and red sequin pouches. Powell ended his show by stepping out and dancing on the catwalk wearing a sleek red and gold suit and carrying an umbrella.

After the show, the crowd gathered to discuss the collections. Yuriko Doku came to Omaha Fashion Week to have a fun weekend with her friends. She loved the show and saw all the different designs that the designers came up with.

The show was amazing. I really liked the dresses, especially the wedding dresses, Doku said.

Giving fashion a collective adjective such as perfect is a difficult concept to understand. Making something perfect defeats the purpose of making it unique. If every garment is perfect, nothing will stand out. Many people at the fashion show had different ways of seeing the meaning of perfect fashion. Doku summed it up in one last sentence.

If you are happy with what you wear, great.

