Zoe Saldana sizzles in racy see-through maxi dress at Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice
Zoe Saldana looked sensational as she made a scorching red carpet appearance alongside husband Marco Perego at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice on Sunday.
The stunning actress, 43, caught the eye as she wore a translucent black maxi dress, which showcased her toned figure.
Under the racy number, the Avatar star protected her modesty with a midnight black bra and two-piece stockings.
Posing with her ring-clad hands firmly placed on her hips, the brunette beauty wore her luscious locks in a sleek ponytail, which descended down her back.
The age-defying A-Lister painted her lips a vibrant shade of ruby red and accessorized her ears with a pair of black triangular knickknacks.
Burning for the cameras, she quickly lovingly kissed the head of her handsome film producer on a PDA-packed show for viewers.
Marco, 42, gave the Saturn Award winner a run for his money as he transformed his own bouncy tresses into bright caramel highlights.
Pulling on a coordinating jet black suit, the Keyhole Garden director styled her neck with a charcoal and gray striped scarf.
He clutched a black leather box adorned with studs, while Zoe wore a coordinating face mask.
The highly anticipated two-day fashion event will feature shows showcasing the house’s latest collections: Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria.
It takes place in St. Mark’s Square in the city of water, with the beautiful architecture as a backdrop for the track.
The Hollywood couple, who married in 2013 and share three children, will be joined by Lady Kitty Spencer, Bebe Rexha, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian inside.
Soul mates: Hollywood couple married in 2013 and share three children
