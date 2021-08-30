Buyers rush to buy Kmart Australia’s short-sleeved ruched bodice dress

Australian shoppers are rushing to buy a stylish new Kmart dress that has been compared to a designer version almost four times the price.

The rush began after a post on the popular Instagram fashion blog Kmart Insider called the $ 28 short-sleeved ruched bodice dress as a “darn cheap alternative” to the $ 109.99 Soleil midi dress. Girl and the Sun.

Crafted from a lightweight cotton and viscose blend, the Kmart dress is available in sizes 6-20, but demand has turned out to be so great it’s already sold out online in everything but 16 and 18.

There has been a similar rush for the more expensive number, which is only available in sizes XS, small and medium.

Photos of the Kmart dress have garnered rave reviews on social media, with many calling it the perfect piece for spring.

“Oh I love, so pretty! A woman wrote on Instagram.

“I prefer the one from Kmart,” said a second of the designer’s purchase.

The affordable dress comes in a black and lilac floral print, featuring a square neckline, short puffed sleeves, and gathers around the belly that slim the waistline.

And that’s not the only piece flying off the shelves at Kmart.

The discount store has received a lot of praise for its affordable yet forward-thinking designs over the past few months, with shoppers raving about a pair of $ 20 jeans that suit almost any body type.

The Australian discount store is still struggling to keep a stock of its casual full-length jeans, which have sold online in sizes 12-20 – but you can still get your hands on a limited number of six, eight, and 10.

Buyers have been raving about the jeans on Instagram ever since Gold Coast stylist Jessica Allen featured them in a reel dedicated to her favorite new Kmart pieces.

“Hello spring wardrobe! The mother-of-one captioned the video.

Women are stripping Kmart shelves of a basic pair of jeans (pictured) that suit all body types – and will only set you back $ 20

The images take viewers through a collection of Ms Allen’s outfits, including one consisting of a $ 6 tank top, a $ 30 linen blazer and the best-selling $ 20 jeans.

Crafted from cotton and spandex, the loose legs and high waist silhouette create a flattering look for women of all sizes, like few styles do.

The video, which has racked up 635 likes since it went live on Sunday, has sparked rapturous reactions.

“These jeans! One woman replied, while a second wrote: “Go Kmart”.

A third said she liked the combination of the blazer and jeans, which prompted Ms Allen to agree that she “liked the new stock”.