Fashion
Fueled by positivity, love and resilience, Le Vian announces the 7 key feelings that drive the world of luxury jewelry in 2022
NEW YORK, August 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Family Business new York Jewelry house which is a global authority on jewelry trends Le Vian holds its annual runway fundraiser in Las Vegas in August. 29 with the goal of raising $ 1 million for his chosen charities. Annually frequented by retailers, the press and VIP collectors of Le Vian, it is the unmissable highlight of the Western Hemisphere’s largest jewelry show, JCK Las Vegas. In 2019, the last time the show was live, a server, a single dad at the event was so moved by Le Vian’s fundraising, that he made an impromptu request for the microphone and engaged himself $ 200 on site, which immediately elicited a standing ovation from all 500 spectators.
Rihanna and J Lo’s beloved jewelry house, Le Vian heralds the trends for 2022.
When it comes to predicting the future, Le Vian has three ways to keep track of jewelry trends. With Le Vian being a favorite with Hollywood celebrities from Rihanna to J. Lo, Taylor Swift and Addison rae, the brand is keeping a close eye on celebrity Le Vian style choices. The company’s close ties to its collectors, the LeVianistas, provide regular feedback, often through several thousand trunk shows held annually at 3,200 authorized Le Vian stores in more than 30 cities across the United States and in several cities across the UK, as well as via a hugely successful Le Vian TV Shows. In addition, Le Vian maintains close working relationships with top fashion editors who share with Le Vian their views on the interplay between fashion and jewelry trends.
Family celebrity favorite Le Vian holds its annual jewelry trend forecasting parade on August 29 in Las Vegas, showcasing 7 sentiments that should drive and inspire the world of luxury jewelry over the next 12 months. Here are the main trends for 2022 for the first time:
POSITIVITY
Positivity is a characteristic that shines like rays of the sun, illuminating our darkest hours. This celestial light in all of its iterations, from the pastel warmth of a sunrise to the incandescent glow of a setting sun, covers the entire spectrum of colored gemstones to symbolize positivity. Gemstones, diamonds, and metals that express positivity include sunny yellow diamonds, honey gold, sunny yellow sapphires, and cinnamon citrine.
LOVE
In these unprecedented times, there is only one constant: Love. Nothing captures this ideal better than the heart, the trendy shape of the year, which is the focal point of the Love Sonnets Heart of the Ocean jewelry line inspired by the timeless love story of the Titanic. Meanwhile, LeVian’s icon of the Year of Love is the elephant, reminiscent of the LeVian family’s private collection of jewelry treasures dating back to 1501 and the family’s appointment as custodians of the royal gems. of Persia in 1746.
RESILIENCE
If there’s one lesson we’ve all learned this year, it’s resilience. This virtue is expressed by platinum, a unique material that only gets brighter and stronger with every wear.
AUTHENTICITY
Recalling the beautiful Caribbean waters that reflect the depths of our emotions, Peacock Aquaprase is the perfect expression of the authenticity of nature. Unique and exquisite, it is the newest gem on earth, soon to be on permanent display at the American Museum of Natural History. Combining a semi-translucent blue-green hue with a unique matrix of brown and white, each gem is 100% natural, authentic, and distinct from the next.
WISDOM
Organic jewel of the year Le Vian, the pearl, symbolizes the pearls of wisdom that we have gathered during our recent experience of reflection and hope. Available in Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry flavors, the Le Vian pearl collection is reinvented with its astonishing range of colors, making this century-old jewel an avant-garde fashion trend.
OBSESSION
Normal people are obsessed with chocolate; LeVianistas are obsessed with Chocolate Diamonds. Just one glimpse of this sumptuously rich but increasingly rare diamond, along with its sister gemstone Quartz Chocolate, will transform you into the adult version of a child in a candy store.
DECLARATION
After more than a year of living indoors, there’s no better time to make a bold fashion statement. Trendy rings with striking wide bands, men’s gladiator and stackable rings, hoops, hugs, necklaces and more, Le Vian’s trendy rings are versatile, expressive and individual.
For a selection of images and the LeVian family, see here.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fueled-by-positivity-love-and-resilience-le-vian-announces-the-7-key-sentiments-driving-the-luxury-jewelry-world- en-2022-301364827.html
SOURCE The Vian Corp.
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fueled-positivity-love-resilience-le-230000800.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]