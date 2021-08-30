Fueled by positivity, love and resilience, Le Vian announces the 7 key feelings that drive the world of luxury jewelry in 2022

NEW YORK, August 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Family Business new York Jewelry house which is a global authority on jewelry trends Le Vian holds its annual runway fundraiser in Las Vegas in August. 29 with the goal of raising $ 1 million for his chosen charities. Annually frequented by retailers, the press and VIP collectors of Le Vian, it is the unmissable highlight of the Western Hemisphere’s largest jewelry show, JCK Las Vegas. In 2019, the last time the show was live, a server, a single dad at the event was so moved by Le Vian’s fundraising, that he made an impromptu request for the microphone and engaged himself $ 200 on site, which immediately elicited a standing ovation from all 500 spectators.

The perfect expression of nature’s AUTHENTICITY is reflected in Earth’s newest gem, Peacock Aquaprase

Rihanna and J Lo’s beloved jewelry house, Le Vian heralds the trends for 2022.

When it comes to predicting the future, Le Vian has three ways to keep track of jewelry trends. With Le Vian being a favorite with Hollywood celebrities from Rihanna to J. Lo, Taylor Swift and Addison rae, the brand is keeping a close eye on celebrity Le Vian style choices. The company’s close ties to its collectors, the LeVianistas, provide regular feedback, often through several thousand trunk shows held annually at 3,200 authorized Le Vian stores in more than 30 cities across the United States and in several cities across the UK, as well as via a hugely successful Le Vian TV Shows. In addition, Le Vian maintains close working relationships with top fashion editors who share with Le Vian their views on the interplay between fashion and jewelry trends.

Family celebrity favorite Le Vian holds its annual jewelry trend forecasting parade on August 29 in Las Vegas, showcasing 7 sentiments that should drive and inspire the world of luxury jewelry over the next 12 months. Here are the main trends for 2022 for the first time:

POSITIVITY

Positivity is a characteristic that shines like rays of the sun, illuminating our darkest hours. This celestial light in all of its iterations, from the pastel warmth of a sunrise to the incandescent glow of a setting sun, covers the entire spectrum of colored gemstones to symbolize positivity. Gemstones, diamonds, and metals that express positivity include sunny yellow diamonds, honey gold, sunny yellow sapphires, and cinnamon citrine.

LOVE

In these unprecedented times, there is only one constant: Love. Nothing captures this ideal better than the heart, the trendy shape of the year, which is the focal point of the Love Sonnets Heart of the Ocean jewelry line inspired by the timeless love story of the Titanic. Meanwhile, LeVian’s icon of the Year of Love is the elephant, reminiscent of the LeVian family’s private collection of jewelry treasures dating back to 1501 and the family’s appointment as custodians of the royal gems. of Persia in 1746.

RESILIENCE

If there’s one lesson we’ve all learned this year, it’s resilience. This virtue is expressed by platinum, a unique material that only gets brighter and stronger with every wear.

AUTHENTICITY

Recalling the beautiful Caribbean waters that reflect the depths of our emotions, Peacock Aquaprase is the perfect expression of the authenticity of nature. Unique and exquisite, it is the newest gem on earth, soon to be on permanent display at the American Museum of Natural History. Combining a semi-translucent blue-green hue with a unique matrix of brown and white, each gem is 100% natural, authentic, and distinct from the next.

WISDOM

Organic jewel of the year Le Vian, the pearl, symbolizes the pearls of wisdom that we have gathered during our recent experience of reflection and hope. Available in Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry flavors, the Le Vian pearl collection is reinvented with its astonishing range of colors, making this century-old jewel an avant-garde fashion trend.

OBSESSION

Normal people are obsessed with chocolate; LeVianistas are obsessed with Chocolate Diamonds. Just one glimpse of this sumptuously rich but increasingly rare diamond, along with its sister gemstone Quartz Chocolate, will transform you into the adult version of a child in a candy store.

DECLARATION

After more than a year of living indoors, there’s no better time to make a bold fashion statement. Trendy rings with striking wide bands, men’s gladiator and stackable rings, hoops, hugs, necklaces and more, Le Vian’s trendy rings are versatile, expressive and individual.

