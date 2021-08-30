Carrie’s fashion in Sex and the City reboot worries fans

From Carrie’s gigantic Manolo Blahnik shoe collection to Charlotte’s endless preppy dresses, the beloved quartet have never failed to make a statement when it comes to their outfits. Legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who was also the mastermind behind the Devil Wears Prada looks, was widely acclaimed for her nature and creative genius on the series, winning several prestigious accolades, including an Emmy Award in 2003.

(Image credit: James Devaney / WireImage / Getty)

With such a high track record, it’s no surprise that fans are obsessed with the fashion of HBO’s upcoming Sex and the City reboot. The intelligently named And Just Like That will see iconic castminus Samantha Jones reunite for ten episodes of juicy relationship drama, jaw-dropping laughs and, of course, costume design shows to her cult’s delight. .

Since filming began in Manhattan last spring, viewers of the original show have been treated to plenty of glimpses of what’s to come on its spin-off, including a front row seat in the impressive compilation of outfits. characters. (If you’re already feeling inspired, you can purchase the exact looks from the Sex and the City reboot here.)

(Image credit: James Devaney / GC Images / Getty)

Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted on location as Carrie Bradshaw on several occasions over the past few weeks, debuting her first look (a gingham skirt, white t-shirt, coat, and chunky black heels) in July . The next day, she was caught in a fuchsia Carolina Herrera dress that she wore in the movie Sex and the City, proving that she isn’t afraid to wear the same garment twice.

(Image credit: Gotham / GC Images / Getty)

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) also kept much of their signature styles, walking the sidewalks of the Big Apple in a range of daring ensembles. Fans went wild when photos of Miranda appeared wearing a red halter neck jumpsuit, suggesting that she is still as strong and passionate as ever. Viewers also praised Charlotte’s outfits, which, with their feminine silhouettes and floral designs, fit perfectly into the pristine aesthetic of the romantic mom of two.

(Image credit: Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty)

However, not everyone is happy with how character style has evolved over the past decade. A number of fans took issue with Carrie’s 2021 fashion, questioning the costume designer’s approach and mourning the protagonist’s previous outfits.

Efforts to appeal to the original fanbase by resurrecting the writer’s famous tutu in And Just Like That appear to have failed, with many viewers unimpressed with the recreation. In the photos released, Carrie can be seen wearing a long version of the ballerina mini skirt worn in the opening credits of Sex and the City. She modernized the look with a multi-colored striped top, white boots and a purple sequined Fendi bagor baguette, as the daring fashionista would say.

(Image credit: James Devaney / GC Images / Getty)

Despite the nod to her old-fashioned style, fans struggled to identify with the new Carrie.

“It’s a horrible fake copy of Carrie Bradshaw,” said one disappointed person.

“The outfit looks a bit out of place, maybe the smaller top would be more comfortable,” said another fan.

Some viewers have been so shocked by Carrie’s eclectic outfit that they believe or hope it relates to the storyline.

“I’m going to assume that Carrie is going through something in the plot,” another fan wrote.

Others blamed the change in style on the absence of Patricia Field, who was unable to return to the show due to scheduling conflicts with her work on season two of Emily in Paris.

“As well as Carrie wears vintage from her own closet, where’s Patricia Field? 😢” one person asked.

This isn’t the first time And Just Like That has been criticized for his fashion choices. Fans weren’t too happy when Carrie appeared in a Forever 21 dress last month, which implies an unusual change in her long-standing loyalty to designer and vintage brands.

Luckily, it seems these concerns weren’t enough to deter viewers from tipping on.

“I just don’t know what’s going on with her wardrobe, but I’ll definitely be listening, but I don’t really feel most of her outfits,” one person wrote.

Sex and the City’s release date has yet to be confirmed, but with production booming, it is slated to hit screens in late 2021.