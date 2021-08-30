How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson

Vests have been around for over a year now. These days they are called sleeveless vests if you prefer and not tank tops like they were in the 1970s when I first wore them.

Perhaps this is a deliberate ruse to reset our perceptions and banish all thoughts of rainbow stripes and Fair Isle. Regardless, the rebranded (chic, not Fair Isle) vest has gradually built up a fan base and is now a favorite with women who have recognized its potential as a soft and powerful dressing tool. .

If it looks like a line, it isn’t. There are plenty of fun vests out there and many designers have used them in their summer collections to inject some originality and color, but these are a luxury, not a useful little hard worker.

Vests were all about plain knit cotton for now, wool for later is a wardrobe refresh that will refine the clothes you already own.

Inspiration: Amanda Holden in February. Vests have been around for over a year now. These days they’re called sleeveless vests if you prefer and not tank tops like they were in the 1970s when I first wore them.

When you get back to the office, the knit cardigan is perfect: worn over a shirt, it is more chic than a sweater and easier to slip under a jacket. If you have your shirt flaps pulled out, a cardigan will pinch everything and keep you from looking too relaxed and undone.

If you want to slip a top into drawstring sweatpants, a looser vest smooths everything and gives you soft coverage around your waist. It turns out that a sleeveless sweater is a great sweater together.

So now all you have to do is choose.

The most chic vests are round necked, not too tight and stand out a little on the shoulders. Hushs Ribbed Cotton Knit in Dusty Blue (55, hush-uk.com), H & Ms Cashmere Blend Vest (29.99, hm.com) or Me + Ems Ribbed Cotton Cashmere Vest in Pale Gray ( 95, Meandem.com) would all fit the bill.

That said, if the nothing below look is what you’re after, at least until the weather turns, then the way to go is a loose V-neck. Cos makes a chunky, ribbed cotton knit in a light gray blend with a slightly dropped sleeve (59, cosstores.com). The advantage of the drop sleeve is that it covers your upper arms.

Personally, I will wear my cardigan with a nice protruding collar, or puffed sleeves, or both. Vests are perfect for indulging yourself with those flaming sleeves that you never quite know when to wear, like my Me + Em Sheer Balloon Sleeve Shirt (125, Meandem.com). A cardigan worn over a blouse like this, with high waisted pants, works for the office, as well as the social chic and casual thing afterwards.

Gathering: Dior fashion show. A model walks the runway during the Dior fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Women’s Fashion Fall / Winter 2020/2021

My choice would be the Me + Ems Navy Merino Ribbed Vest (115, Meandem.com); it has a stepped hem, allowing you to show your waistband in the front and get some coverage in the back, and comes with a removable polo collar.

I couldn’t help but notice that this item is the one that the founder of the brand Clare Hornby has chosen to wear at the head of the new catalog (with a snood, bare arms and jeans). There ! How to look chic and keep showing off your tan until early fall.

Another tempting look, for minimalists who like to keep things crisp, is the longer line, a solid V-neck, somewhere between a tunic and a sleeveless sweater. Me + Em makes a long cardigan from merino cotton (125, Meandem.com) that works well with longer skirts, and Cos has a deep v-neck in cashmere (135, cosstores.com).

I can also imagine coming fall with an off-white Coss lambswool V-neck with a flat collar and patch pockets (59, cosstores.com). It would look great over a skinny polo neck or a pinched white shirt, with wide leg jeans.

The woolier styles are already in stores, and while they are definitely more tank tops they can’t be without them, they look neat in their own way.

Brora makes a honeycomb knit with a contrasting border (125, broraonline.com) and & Other Stories has a gray wool cardigan with a scalloped collar and armholes (55, stories.com) that looks great on a white linen t-shirt.

Then again, there will be a ton of woolen tank tops in stores in less than a month, and by then, you’ll be craving stripes, jacquard prints, diamond checks and who knows what. It’s gonna be bumper vest season so why not get in early?