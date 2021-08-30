Sharp crossover and solid spacing led UNC to a warm-season opener against Bucknell

After the No.4 North Carolina men’s soccer team scored their third goal against Bucknell in the 21st minute of Thursday’s game, it was obvious the team had got off to a flying start.

But the way they’ve done it shows the level of chemistry and selflessness this UNC men’s football team already has so early in the season.

The first three goals each consisted of an assist from a cross and a finishing touch from the player who scored. Junior midfielder Cameron Fisher was involved in two of those goals, his 14th-minute goal being a manual end of a steady but powerful volley on a top-flight pass from second-year midfielder Tim Schels.

Tim just saw where I was racing behind, Fisher said. The left-back stepped up a bit, so I kind of moved behind and then hit the keepers near the post.

As good as Schels’ cross was, Fisher played his role perfectly in filling the hole behind the defender, receiving the cross from his teammates and shooting on target.

The Tar Heels’ pass against Bucknell was clear. They were patient. But their crosses were successful because their spacing extended the Bison’s defense and created lanes for attackers to run towards goal.

If anyone knows the importance of spacing in converting into the third forward, his 11th-year head coach Carlos Somoano.

Spacing in general is important to us, and I think it’s more about taking what they give you, Somoano said. “I think they were playing very narrow and very tight in the middle of the field giving us the flanks.”

Center and spacing go hand in hand, as evidenced by graduating midfielder Chris Sullivan, who scored his two goals of the night closing the gaps and creating good spacing.

We preach that the extra pass is important, but more than that it’s just getting to the right places, Sullivan said. You never know if it’s going to deviate or if the keeper is going to make a stop, so even if you think your job is done, it’s worth the extra effort to get to the right place.

Tar Heel’s third goal came from an assist from Fisher. After his corner kick was knocked back by a Bison defender, he regrouped and returned another ball into the box with fifth-year Santiago Herrera as the recipient.

Herrera leapt up and directed the ball to the far post, where the keeper had no chance of saving it making the game 3-0 and practically out of Bucknell’s reach.

Being selfless, making the extra pass, swinging it through the goal and it pays off as you can see, Fisher said.

This philosophy of making the extra pass was a priority for Fisher and his teammates, and by making the play smart he helped seal the game for North Carolina.

All of the successes of the UNC season opener lead to one simple quality that a team must have to perform: teamwork. Although Somoano has several returning players from last season, he said he believes his team have already joined together to put a better product on the pitch.

When you get to a place where you start playing for the team and not playing well for a few minutes, you contribute more, said Somoano.

With six different players scoring and five assists, this season opener is emblematic of the level of cohesion and effort the men’s soccer team is striving to achieve this year.

It was a total team effort, Fisher said.

@ jdolgoff3

@dthsports | [email protected]