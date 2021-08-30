Dior Fall Collection Unveiling Review at Paris Fashion Week 2021 – The Daily Utah Chronicle





“The Haute Couture Dior Fall-Winter 2021-2022 show. (Courtesy of Christian Dior’s YouTube)

Autumn / Winter 2021 Christian Dior The haute couture collection was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week last July. The newly created line was led by the creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and emitted the magic of the fashion industry that we missed during the pandemic. Vogue writer Sarah Mower in a meeting with Chiuri said, Returning to shows in person after three seasons made [Chiuri] want to reconnect with presence. that she did, returning to the workshop with the firm intention of illuminating the craftsmanship behind the clothing, embroidery, textiles, designs and all the work that goes into creating the pieces was showcased on the runway. After months of quarantine, this collection caught the public with its glamorous, yet soft and effortless look. A vision Post-containment At first glance, the new Diors collection is as chic as ever while bringing an element of urban style. Looking at the garments in more detail, the textiles, embroidery and patterns are meticulously handcrafted and elevate the garments to a new level. The line’s color scheme contains earth tones and looks balanced and connected, which matches Chiuri’s new mentality of staying present. You can see the story behind the fall / winter collection of Chiuri’s return to Dior, the heartache and economic impact of the pandemic on textile workers and the fashion industry. The force feedback and the focus on what is behind the curtain allowed embroidery and detail work to be shown to the world. This collection paints a picture, it’s time to come together to create art. Nature through textiles and embroidery The collection displays a range of pieces, from floor-length maxi dresses and coats to sets with matching skirts, jackets and hats. The assortment of pieces offers a vision of a diverse community and different lives on the move. Watching the show, you feel like you’ve recognized for the first time that people walking down the street each have their own story. Not only is each piece unique in its design, carefully placed with its accessory pieces, but it contains details in the fabrics that exemplify the care, patience and dedication given to each individual item, an encapsulation of the inspiration of the surrounding world. The show wall backdrop was hand-sewn by the Indian embroidery school the Christian Dior the company supports. The embroidery draws the eye of viewers to the matching details of the parade-ready outfits. The backdrop contains the earth tones in the clothes, which matches Chiuri’s inspiration of animals and nature, as she explored the outdoors more during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outfits have a simple tone, but the embroidery and nature-inspired details form that sense of grounded community sought after as we emerge from isolation in the community space. Chiuri, as a director, is able to use classic Dior silhouettes but draws inspiration from the environment to bring them to life. The pieces have a movement that makes things that we see in our day to day life such as water, trees and other wonders flow like nature that draw viewers of the show into the world of the imagination of Chiuris . You no longer look at the Dior Fall / Winter line, but you watch an entirely new world quickly scroll down the catwalk. [email protected] @KedemLee

