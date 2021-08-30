How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson

Vests have been around for over a year now. These days they’re called vests – sleeveless sweaters if you prefer – not tank tops, like they were in the 1970s when I first wore them.

Perhaps this is a deliberate ruse to reset our perceptions and banish all thoughts of rainbow stripes and Fair Isle. Regardless, the rebranded (chic, not Fair Isle) vest has gradually built up a fan base and is now a favorite with women who have recognized its potential as a soft and powerful dressing tool. .

If it looks like a line, it isn’t. There are plenty of fun vests out there and many designers have used them in their summer collections to inject some originality and color, but these are a luxury, not a useful little hard worker.

The vests we’re talking about – plain knit cotton for now, wool for later – are a wardrobe refresh that will refine the clothes you already own.

When you get back to the office, the knitted cardigan is perfect: worn over a shirt, it is more chic than a sweater and easier to slip under a jacket. If you have your shirt flaps pulled out, a cardigan will pinch everything and keep you from looking too relaxed and undone.

If you want to slip a top into drawstring sweatpants, a looser vest smooths everything and gives you soft coverage around your waist. It turns out that a sleeveless sweater is a great sweater together.

So now all you have to do is choose.

The most chic vests are round necked, not too tight and stand out a little on the shoulders. Hush’s Ribbed Cotton Knit in Dusty Blue (£ 55, hush-uk.com), H&M Cashmere Blend Cardigan (£ 29.99, hm.com) or Me + Cotton Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan Em in pale gray (£ 95, Meandem.com) all do the trick.

That said, if the nothing below look is what you’re after, at least until the weather turns, then the way to go is a loose V-neck. Cos makes a chunky, ribbed cotton knit in a light gray blend with a slightly dropped sleeve (£ 59, cosstores.com). The advantage of the drop sleeve is that it covers your upper arms.

Personally, I will wear my cardigan with a nice protruding collar, or puffed sleeves, or both. Vests are perfect for indulging in those flaming sleeves you never quite know when to wear, like my Me + Em Sheer Balloon Sleeve Shirt (£ 125, Meandem.com). A cardigan worn over a blouse like this, with high waisted pants, works for the office, as well as the social chic and casual thing afterwards.

Gathering: Dior fashion show. A model walks the runway during the Dior fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Women’s Fashion Fall / Winter 2020/2021

My choice would be the navy merino ribbed cardigan from Me + Em (£ 115, Meandem.com); it has a stepped hem, allowing you to show your waistband in the front and get some coverage in the back, and comes with a removable polo collar.

I couldn’t help but notice that this item is the one that the founder of the brand Clare Hornby has chosen to wear at the head of the new catalog (with a snood, bare arms and jeans). There ! How to look chic and keep showing off your tan until early fall.

Another tempting look, for minimalists who like to keep things crisp, is the longer line, a solid V-neck, somewhere between a tunic and a sleeveless sweater. Me + Em makes a long merino cotton cardigan (£ 125, Meandem.com) that works well with longer skirts, and Cos has a deep v-neck in cashmere, shaving the thighs (£ 135, cosstores.com).

I can also imagine – in the fall – wearing Cos’s off-white lambswool V-neck with a flat collar and patch pockets (£ 59, cosstores.com). It would look great over a skinny polo neck or a pinched white shirt, with wide leg jeans.

The woolier styles are already in stores, and while they’re definitely more tank tops – I can’t escape that – they look neat in their own way.

Brora makes a honeycomb knit with a contrasting trim (£ 125, broraonline.com) and & Other Stories has a gray wool cardigan with a scalloped collar and armholes (£ 55, stories.com) that looks great on a white linen T-. shirt.

Then again, there will be a ton of woolen tank tops in stores in less than a month, and by then, you’ll be craving stripes, jacquard prints, diamond checks and who knows what. It’s going to be bumper season, so why not show up early?