Fashion’s Favorite Sport Returns to New York | The week ahead, BoF Professional

The US Open usually ends right at the start of New York Fashion Week. And while the timing may be a coincidence, there is a lot of connection between the two events. Elite tennis players are among the most sought-after supporters for fashion brands. For the biggest stars, a mega-contract with a sports brand is a table stake, just like a brand ambassador to a luxury watchmaker. Naomi Osaka, whose first Grand Slam victory was at the 2018 US Open, has signed deals with a row of murderous luxury, sports and tech giants.
Like other celebrities, tennis players are increasingly choosing to leverage their star power to promote their own products. Serena Williams has fashion and jewelry lines as well as Serena Ventures, which has invested in start-ups such as Lola and Noom. Roger Federer heads for a spectacular payout as the Swiss running brand he has backed, On, heads for an IPO. Osaka is launching a skin care line for people of color. With $ 55.2 million in annual revenue all but $ 5 million from endorsements, according to Sportico, it won’t take long for him to match his veteran peers off the pitch.
The bottom line: Osaka’s meteoric rise on and off the court reflects the changing demographics of tennis and fashion. At 22, she’s a Gen Z superstar in a sport still dominated by athletes like Williams and Federer who straddle the Gen-X / Millennial division. Her candid discussion of personal struggles with racism and depression has made her cherished by a new generation of fans. They and their brand partners including Louis Vuitton, Nike and Tag Heuer will no doubt be rooted for a deep run at Flushing Meadows.
Change plan
Rakuten Fashion Week kicks off August 30 in Tokyo
Some designers switch from physical to virtual shows as new cases of Covid in country skyrocket
Tokyo broadcasts often targeted national audiences before the pandemic; they will do it out of necessity this year as travel restrictions limit international attendance
Rakuten Fashion Week arrives earlier than usual this year; Usually, Tokyo shows are scheduled after America and Europe, rather than early in the month. Until recently, the schedule change seemed like a wise move, bringing the week more in line with the schedules of domestic buyers while their international counterparts were mostly barred from entering the country. But the Delta variant changed the equation, and Japan is now experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak to date. Designers are scrambling to adapt to a rapidly changing situation. Some, including headliners like White Mountaineering, are dropping in-person event plans. Organizers say the shows will continue in one form or another and can cite the Olympics and the recent Fuji Rock Festival as examples of long-planned large-scale events tailored to unusual times. Still, the upheaval does not bode well for brands planning to party like its 2019 in New York or Paris.
The bottom line: It’s been said before, but there’s reason to hope it’s the last fashion week in Japan that will see such a widespread disruption. After a slow start, the country’s vaccination campaign is intensifying, with more than 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated. This puts Japan close to where Europe and America were when they relaxed lockdown restrictions and started to warm up again to the idea of international tourism.
Zoe Suen contributed to this article
The American fashion formula
PVH Corp., owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reports quarterly results August 31
Coach, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren recently posted strong sales and improved operating margins
Earlier this year, PVH sold brands that depended on department stores to focus on growing its core brands.
After being caught up in the pandemic, the American fashion conglomerates are regaining the upper hand. Tapestry, Capri Holdings and Ralph Lauren all reported better-than-expected results, including progress on long-term recovery plans. Each is pursuing a variation of the same formula: pushing consumers to brand name stores and moving away from struggling wholesaling, investing in e-commerce, expanding internationally, and maintaining strict discipline on inventory and the costs. PVH, the next to report, followed much the same game plan, under Manny Chirico and Stefan Larsson, who took over as chief executive in February. The company has sold labels like Izod and Van Heusen which have been sold widely in department stores and sees its future in digital sales and fast growing markets like China.
The bottom line: PVH’s focus on core strategy has its own hurdles. Consumers have stubbornly resisted attempts to upscale Calvin Klein, but the strength of the rebound among the company’s main rivals bodes well.
Sources
