The K-Beauty products that Charlotte Cho swears by





welcome to i swear by this, a series of interviews where we chat with our favorite fashion and beauty insiders about the beauty products they use until the last drop. This week we asked Charlotte cho, the founder of the e-commerce platform Soko Glam, to share all of her K-beauty skincare favorites. It’s been almost 10 years since Charlotte Cho launched the Soko Glam e-commerce platform, helping to bring K-beauty to the United States. And even though nearly a decade has passed, the philosophy behind the website remains the same: a skin-focused approach. K-beauty and Soko Glam have helped push people to see their skincare routines as part of their personal care rituals, while also bringing innovative new ingredients and formulations to the forefront of the beauty conversation. with the aim of getting to the root of the problem, rather than just covering it up. Cho sees skincare as a journey, not just a way to an end: “Don’t expect changes to appear overnight,” she says. “It takes time, consistency, and constant research to see real, lasting results from your routine.” Below, Cho shares the K-beauty products she fell in love with along the way. Birch milk refining toner “This is by far my favorite product Then I Met You! With a combination of birch juice, AHA and PHA, this toner cleanses my pores and prevents breakouts, while hydrating my skin at the same time.” Then i met you True Micro Ferment Essence “As a product category, essences were created in Korea, so you know K-beauty does them well. This iteration uses the power of fermented ingredients to hydrate the skin.” Neogene Freshly squeezed vitamin C drop “With five percent ascorbic acid, this brightening serum is designed for all skin types, even sensitive skin. It tackles hyperpigmentation while minimizing the appearance of fine lines.” Klairs Ros Resurfacing Face Mask “This mask combines AHAs and BHAs with hydrating Damascus rose petals and antioxidant-rich resveratrol to resurface the skin. It’s the perfect home mask to fully indulge in your skincare rituals. nocturnal skin. “ Then i met you Airy Daylight Protection Sunscreen “Formulated with over 20 plant extracts, this sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection. I love applying this one for several reasons: it penetrates quickly into the skin, it is not greasy and there is no of white. “ Neogene Soft shield button patch “Pimple Patches are unique innovations from K-beauty that work to absorb impurities in pimples. Plus, they prevent your fingers from scratching pimples. They are almost invisible, so they can be worn out and about. “ The Klog

