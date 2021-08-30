Sofa Vergara’s lingerie brand EBY receives $ 6 million boost – WWD

EBY has new funders.

The independent lingerie brand, co-founded by “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara and Renata Black, earned $ 6 million in a Series A. Today, the New York-based e-merchant, which was founded in 2018, has noble goals: to become the leader in the seamless underwear industry.

“EBY’s goal is for every woman who wears leggings to wear EBY underwear. Hard stop, period, ”Black, who is also the managing director of EBY, told WWD. “Why? Because I don’t care what product you put next to our product, we’re the authority on transparency through our technology. It’s technology that solves the only problem women have, which is to assemble, bundle or pick a wedgie where you don’t want it, so it’s really a performance based product.

EBY, which stands for Empowered by You, uses patented flocking technology, or “no-slip-grip”, for its seamless panties and bralettes.

But Black added that the company’s goals go beyond just selling underwear – or even being known as another woman-founded company, or a size-inclusive brand. On the contrary, EBY aims to have a purpose. That’s why 10% of proceeds from EBY underwear goes to the Seven Bar Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports women living below the poverty line by teaching them about finance so they can start their own. business.

“How many brands include size? Black said. “It’s an offer [at this point]. There is representation, of course. It shouldn’t be new. But being able to allow women to have an impact with the one decision she makes is great. I can make an impact with just the underwear I choose to wear. There was definitely a hole in the market, because no one was really doing that.

“People are now looking for more goals within the brands they support,” Black continued. “Most of our demographics want to make an impact. ”

Meanwhile, EBY, which started out as a subscription model, providing buyers with three pairs of underwear once every three months, is now fully operating e-commerce, allowing consumers to choose between the monthly subscription or à la carte purchase.

“And some people are like ‘Do you really need subscription underwear?’” Black said. “When you get three pairs of underwear once every three months, that’s kind of a blessing. Especially if you are very busy. Or, if you don’t feel like doing laundry.

Black credits former Victoria’s Secret CEO Grace Nichols as one of his first mentors and the person who taught him to pay close attention to drinking habits.

“She was the one who really made me sit in the stores, see how women buy and helped me formulate the best product, and also worked on the message with me, which is ultimately the reason where we’ve been so successful, ”Black explained. “We modeled the EBY subscription service to model the behaviors of our customers. And the product is something you really need.

“Women typically buy underwear three or four times a year and buy them by handfuls,” Black continued. “I know this because I spent the first few months before the launch sitting in the stores, watching how women buy.”

The result allowed EBY to double its revenue between 2018 and 2019, Black said, which led to the expansion of e-commerce in September 2020. The CEO added that the company is on track to double revenue again. over the coming year.

“In less than three years, we’ve had over 10,000 five-star reviews,” Black said. “That’s a lot for a small business like ours.

The success also caught the attention of investors, including Colt Ventures, who led the Series A round.

“Today more than ever, we are delighted to invest in a business led by women, like EBY, that is to say is full of market potential and has a notable social mission to support women around the world, ”said Sundeep Agrawal MD, Managing Director of Colt Ventures. “Like Colt Ventures, EBY is a laser focused on the future. We are delighted to support Eby as the company enters its next phase of growth. ”

Other investors include Azure Capital; Robert DiRomualdo, chairman of the board of directors of Ultra Beauty; Ken Goldman, former chief financial officer of Yahoo, and Duncan Niederauer, former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange.

Vergara, for her part, is no stranger to the fashion and retail industries either. The actress launched Sofia Jeans by Sofía Vergara with walmart.com in 2019, which includes a full assortment of clothing. Earlier this year, Vergara said she was move into the beauty space too. She also has collaborations with sunglasses brand Foster Grant and footwear Payless, and entered into a four-year contract with Kmart which included clothing, accessories, swimwear, fitness wear, jewelry, luggage and household items. In addition, Vergara has entered into licensing and approval agreements with a wide range of companies and brands, including Cover Girl, Head & Shoulders, and Kay Jewelers.

“It’s always been a part of my career,” Vergara told WWD in 2019. “I like to be creative with the companies I join,” adding that she chooses the opportunities based on if it’s “something. that I really use, that I really like, that I’m really going to wear It has to be real to me – if it’s a shampoo, if it’s a perfume or if it’s an underwear.

As for EBY, which currently has around 20 employees, the start-up plans to use the additional funds to increase its staff, including hiring an COO to help run the business; increase marketing efforts, including using influencers in future campaigns; pursue product development, innovation and new categories, and expand internationally with e-commerce companies in Canada and the UK

First on the list is EBY’s limited edition Seamless Luxe collection, which launches today.

“After COVID-19, what our customers said was, ‘I want to put on makeup. I want to have my hair done. I want to wear heels. I want to hang up my sweatpants and I just want to be dolled up and look pretty, ”Black said. “And this is really the object of the Seamless Luxe collection. But also not having to sacrifice comfort.

“We have some really cool new product launches [coming later in the year]”Black continued.” We have a mesh launch, seamless mesh, vintage seamless underwear, and a seamless cotton collection. So this will be a one stop shop for anything see-through. “