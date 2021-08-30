Fashion
Bebe Rexha Puts on Busty Chainmail Mini Dress and Matching Choker in Venice
Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy on Sunday evening in a typically noisy ensemble.
She turned heads in a chain mail mini dress with a matching choker as she sailed to the party.
The I’m Gonna Show You Crazy star, 31, whipped her blonde locks to the top of her head in the off-the-shoulder number.
Baby matched the look with killer heels, also in silver, with the ensemble catching the evening sun.
She was wearing a crisp creamy foundation and, a touch of deep pink to her eyes, a matching shade to her lips.
The highly anticipated two-day fashion event will feature fashion shows showcasing the brand’s latest collections: Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria.
Baby was at the Saturday night party the night before.
She made a grand entrance at the Italian fashion house’s Alta Moda show, wearing a black and white polka dot dress.
The high-end number, which fell just below her knees, helped highlight her ample cleavage with a plunging design.
She also donned a pair of black open heels and accessorized several gold bracelets on her right wrist, as she carried an elegant burgundy handbag.
Her ensemble was completed with white rimmed sunglasses that looked like an updated version of something a 40s or 50s screen mermaid would wear.
And her blonde braids had a flowing look with extra volume and a center part.
Next to her was Rexha’s boyfriend, cinematographer Keyan Safyari, in nice white pants with a black shirt and matching sneakers.
The two held hands as they made their way to the star-studded event hosted by the Italian luxury fashion house.
The couple have been dating for about a year and a half now.
Before the show, Rexha took to Instagram and shared a series of photos taken on her hotel balcony, where she gave more than a clue of her cleavage while wearing a striking purple unbuttoned shirt.
Outfitted with a bow along her waist, the Brooklyn, New York native also wore decorated denim blue jeans that hugged her famous curves.
“I sometimes like to wear men’s clothes”, she confessed in legend.
Seeking to create a sensation with the launch of its new collections, the D&G fairs will highlight the historic artistic heritage and manufacturing industry of the Italian city, according toVogue. Plus, the parades will use Venice’s most notable landmarks as a backdrop.
Some of the other celebrities in Venice include Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and her three teenage daughters, Heidi Klum and her 17 year old daughter Leni, Jennifer Hudson, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kitty Spencer, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego-Saldana, and Maria Bakalova.
