The mergers and acquisitions scene in Italy

MILAN A generational shift, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased global competition have accelerated a wave of mergers and acquisitions in Italy and it is understood that more are in the works.

In the second half of the year, it will be interesting to see the first steps in Etros’ evolution with L Catterton after the Italian fashion house agreed in July to sell a majority stake in the private equity giant, after months of rumors to this end.

The aim is to expand Etros’ customer base, expand into new categories, improve its digital presence and drive its global expansion, with a focus on the opportunities offered by Asia. Founder Gerolamo Etro, known as Gimmo, will be appointed chairman of the company. Details of other members of the Etro family involved in the business have not yet been released. They include siblings Veronica, Creative Director for Women’s Collections; Kean, Creative Director of Men; Ippolito, who oversees strategic management, and Jacopo, who is in charge of the domestic line. Francesco Freschi holds the position of Managing Director.

A much anticipated IPO will be that of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, which announced in July its intention to New York Stock Exchange listing by year-end through an agreement with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The deal is expected to give the fashion group a market cap of $ 2.5 billion and help it grow globally. Chief Executive Officer Gildo Zegna will retain his role and add that of Chairman of the Company.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and the Zegna family will continue to control the company with an approximate 62% stake. Investindustrial will hold an 11% stake and 27% will be float. Based on the value of the transaction, the merged entity will have an expected initial enterprise value of $ 3.2 billion. At the time of the announcement, Zegna rejected any succession discussions. The family is very united, nothing will change, we will remain as before and the agreement was fully approved, also by the fourth generation unanimously, he said at the time.

Speculation about the future of Giorgio Armani The fashion house has been around for years but has grown stronger and more persistent recently. One theory that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon is the possible rapprochement between the Italian designer, who turned 87 on July 11, and the Agnelli family owning Exor, who owns Ferrari. Despite continued denials from both sides, Milan-based sources say the last word has yet to be said.

There is a link between Armani and the Agnelli family, as Andrea Camerana, advisor and former director of licensing of the fashion house, is the son of the sister of designers Rosanna and Carlo Camerana, cousin of the late Gianni and Umberto Agnelli. Also, in March, Armani signed multi-year sponsorship from Scuderia Ferrari racing team to provide formal wear and travel clothing for Ferrari team management, drivers and technicians to wear at official events and during transfers related to international Formula 1 Grand Prix races.

Armani created an eponymous foundation in 2016, at a time when independence was a priority for the creator. Observers believe that if the designer finally accepted Exors’ offer, it would not be a problem to change the foundation’s statutes.

Exor has been extremely active lately. In June, it extended its reach by investing in consumer goods by taking a stake in Ludovico Martelli SpA, a personal care products company known for its historic brands such as Marvis, Sapone del Mugello, Valobra and Proraso. The holding company also invested in the Herms Internationals China Shang Xia project, and acquired a minority stake in Christian Louboutin.

Overall, the wave of acquisitions in Italy has evolved into nuanced partnerships and platforms intended to support an increasingly relevant, but more risky manufacturing pipeline in the aftermath of the pandemic, and signaling an approach of teamwork that is gradually emerging in the Italian fashion industry. For example, Gildo Zegna paired with Prada Patrizio Bertelli on the acquisition of the cashmere company Filati Biagioli Modesto SpA, and he has continued to develop the supply chain of the men’s clothing giants, alluding to other ongoing deals while brushing aside the idea of ​​a fashion conglomerate.

Bertelli and his wife Miuccia Prada entrusted increasing responsibilities to their son Lorenzo, Group Marketing Director since 2019 and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility since 2020. Prada has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2011 and speculation about a possible delisting or partnership with a major fashion group emerges from time to time, but no deal has materialized.

Patrizio Bertelli has long denied any intention to sell although LVMH Word Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering and Compagnie Financière Richemont would be potential interested parties.

Given the number of Italian companies owned by foreign investors or groups, supporters of Made in Italy defend the potential launch of an Italian luxury conglomerate.

Renzo Rosso is one of the few Italian entrepreneurs to have spoken openly about the creation of a fashion conglomerate through his OTB group. After acquisition of Jil Sander from Onward Holdings Co. Ltd. in March, Rosso told WWD that he was also considering acquiring specialist manufacturers, a strategy that allows a company to become more solid and develop its know-how, he explained, while protecting the Italy’s single supply chain. He is interested in the different sectors of handbag and shoe manufacturers, as well as companies specializing in washes and treatments. Rosso was on the verge of taking over the Roberto Cavalli brand, but in the summer of 2019 this company also passed into foreign hands, to Vision Investment Co. LLC, controlled by founder and chairman of Dubai-based developer Damac Properties Group. , Hussain Sajwani.

Unlike Rosso, Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini denied any interest in forming a conglomerate when the company he runs took control of the Stone Island brand Last year.

Footwear remains a hot category, as evidenced by Investindustrials’ sale of the Sergio Rossi brand to Fosun Fashion Group last month, and rumors of a possible sale of the Gianvito Rossi brand as well as Aquazzura are circulating among financial sources. since a while. . Florence-based retailer LuisaViaRoma, which has a strong online business, would also be an attractive business for investors.

Another group watched by analysts is Tods SpA. In April, LVMH increased its stake in the Italian company to 10%. Analysts have long speculated on a possible sale of the group, which, in addition to the Tods SpA brand, includes Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier, pointing to Bernard Arnault as a possible buyer. Tods CEO Diego Della Valle has repeatedly denied that the company was for sale and over time bought back shares from his brother Andrea.

Also to watch is the new luxury production hub Gruppo Florence, run by luxury veteran Francesco Trapani and created by VAM Investments, Fondo Italiano dInvestimento and Italmobiliare. Its objective is to develop a platform to provide high quality Made in Italy products to major luxury fashion brands, while preserving the technical and cultural know-how of small and medium Italian family businesses. Since its launch last October, Gruppo Florence has acquired five historic Italian manufacturers, the latest being Emmegi, a Lombard company founded in 1880 that produces informal outerwear for men and women. And there is no sign that the group is planning to stop now.

In addition, the Made in Italy fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, which invests in wine, food, beauty, fashion and furniture, is considering new acquisitions, according to its partner Mauro Grange. The fund has so far invested in 10 Italian companies, six of which are in fashion, from 120% Lino and Rosantica to Dondup and GCDS, and more recently a majority stake in footwear brands Ghoud and Autry.