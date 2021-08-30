The stamps fall dramatically

Another game, another nail rodent.

The Calgary Stampeders fell narrowly against the defending Gray Cup champions, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held on for an 18-16 victory at IG Field on Sunday night. It was a defensive battle overall with just two touchdowns scored overall, which saw Winnipeg give up just three points throughout the second half.

The loss reduced the Stampeders’ record to 1-3, while Winnipeg improves to 3-1 and remains undefeated at home so far throughout the 2021 CFL campaign.

Stamps quarterback Jake Maier had his second straight game for 300 yards, completing 30 passes for 307 yards and also set a Stamps record for consecutive passes with 16. KaDeem Carey provided the only touchdown for the visitors at the ground, finishing with 66 rushing yards. in just eight attempts.

Andrew Harris, in his first game of the season, made his presence felt for the Blue Bombers with an 81-yard rush and one touchdown while Zach Collaros completed 16 passes for 243 yards.

It was the visitors to Stampede City who got things going, as Rene Paredes closed an opening practice with a 35-yard field goal after Maier steered the Stamps onto the field with a perfect 5/5 pass. to set the tone early.

Winnipeg responded quickly with a five-play command which was highlighted by a 50-yard pass from Collaros to Rasheed Bailey who then set up a two-yard touchdown from Harris to put the home team ahead. . The extra point was missed by Marc Liegghio who maintained a three-point game and stayed that way before the second quarter.

Paredes provided another field goal, this time for 39 yards to tie it again in the second quarter, but Liegghio responded with a 50 yard field goal for Winnipeg to give the home side a 9-6 lead.

It was a back-and-forth affair as the boys in red and white wasted no time answering yet again, but this time for six.

All it took was five plays as a big 14-yard run from Carey and a 20-yard pass from Maier to Huff set up a 17-yard touchdown from Carey as he sped close to the defenders of the Blue Bomber for his third touchdown of the season.

The Stamps took a 13-9 lead in the second half where things tightened as both defenses stood up to make saves.

In the third quarter, Winnipeg appeared to have a big touchdown as Collaros found Kenny Lawler deep for a 33-yard connection that Lawler seemed to have kept alive by staying intact and ran him into the end zone, but the video replay turned the game upside down as DaShaun Amos got a hand on him to score.

Instead of six, the Blue Bombers had to settle for three, with Liegghio converting 42 yards to give Winnipeg a narrow 13-12 lead.

The stage was set for a thrilling finish heading into the final quarter and it didn’t disappoint.

After some outdated practice to start the fourth, the Blue Bombers were able to extend their lead with just over five minutes to go as Liegghio was once again good, this time at 37 yards, making him a 15- lead. 13.

When they needed it most, the Stamps walked the pitch seamlessly from their own 35-yard line, even pulling a rabbit out of a hat with a little trick, as Markeith Ambles would be the one to throw the ball to. who other than Maier for a gain of six meters.

The Philly special? Tonight was the Calgary special.

With 1:52 to go, Paredes scored a 33-yard field goal for another lead change to bring the score to 16-15 for the visitors.

From the start the game had it all down to the few final possessions and as fate would have it, that’s exactly how it turned out. The Blue Bombers managed to get the ball down to the Stamps’ 35-yard line to set up another field goal attempt for Liegghio.

At first it looked like the Stampeders had dodged a ball as the kick went wide to the right, but a 10-yard penalty gave Winnipeg another chance. This time, from 45 yards, Liegghio was right on the conversion, sending the kick to the center for an 18-16 Blue Bombers lead.

It all boiled down to one last possession.

A big 22-yard connection to Kamar Jorden followed by a 10-yard pass to Ambles two games later set up a final kick to decide the winner. The 52-yard field goal attempt with no time left on the clock ended wide to the right, resulting in the victory for the Blue Bombers.

Next, the Stamps will host the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium for the Labor Day Classic and the rivals’ first meeting of the season.