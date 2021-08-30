Fashion
Beyonce & Jay Z Dress To Impress For Dinner Amid Diamonds Reaction
Beyonce and Jay Z hit a high point in style stakes as they headed for a meal on Saturday at Lucali in New York City.
Their exit came as the couple faced an online backlash for running a Tiffanys campaign, which saw some fans contesting their decision to work with the company amid ongoing scandals over blood diamonds and the exploitation of African workers.
However, the 39-year-old superstar appeared to have put the naysayers in her rearview mirror as she went out with her 51-year-old husband for dinner, where they were also joined by producer and singer-songwriter The-Dream, real name. Terius Youngdell Nash.
Beyonce looked fabulous in a black bodycon dress, which she teamed with hot pink wedge heels and a matching satin jacket.
The star also wore a glittery pink drawstring handbag and wore green jewelry on her fingers as well as around her neck and in her ears, and wore her long hair in a glamorous high ponytail.
The Halo singer dropped fierce snaps of her fashionable look on Instagram, which showed her strutting near an elevator, taking a sip of a cold drink through a straw and smiling as she posed in front of the door of a black SUV.
All while wearing sunglasses, of course.
Jay Z, who featured on Kanye West’s new album Donda, released on Sunday, also looked stylish in a simple black suit with a crisp white shirt.
The-Dream, meanwhile, took the boat a step further with his leopard-print pants, beige jacket and boots, and blue polka-dot shirt.
On the street in front of the restaurant, Bey was protected by a black umbrella and chose to wear a black face mask.
Beyonce became the fourth woman to wear Tiffany’s iconic Yellow Diamond necklace as she and Jay Z led the About Love campaign.
She follows in Mrs. E. Sheldon Whitehouse’s footsteps at the 1957 Tiffany Ball, Audrey Hepburn in 1961 publicity photos for Breakfast at Tiffanys, andLady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards.
Although the powerful couple convinced the jewelry brand to donate $ 2 million (1.4 million) to historically black colleges and universities as part of their involvement in the campaign, which also includes a video ad featuring the Jay Z’s take on Beyonce of Moon River, some were still unimpressed with their decision to partner with the iconic diamond brand.
Beys’ mother Tina Knowles even got into controversy earlier this week, fiercely defending her daughter and calling out to the righteous as she asked: How many of you socially conscious activists own diamonds? I thought so ! Well guess what did you go to try and verify where the diamond came from? Probably not ! [sic.]
Alexandre Arnault, EVP product and communications, added in a statement: Beyonc and Jay Z are the epitome of modern love affair.
As a brand that has always been synonymous with love, strength and self-expression, we couldn’t think of a more iconic couple who better represent Tiffany’s values. We are honored that the Carers are part of the Tiffany family.
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
MORE: Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles responds to Destinys Child reunion requests
MORE: Beyonce reveals she struggles with insomnia as she details the wear and tear caused by her work as a mom in the entertainment industry
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/29/beyonce-and-jay-z-dress-to-impress-for-dinner-amid-diamond-backlash-15173018/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]