How to make fashion pre-orders work





The same return policy for regular items applies to pre-ordered products, but Freed hopes digital customers through Farfetch’s personal style and customer service teams can help avoid high returns, as customers will have so much. information as possible about the items and are able to make a decision about a purchase. Managing expectations must be a priority. Customer demand is a potential trigger. If they show a dress to 10,000 customers and 5,000 of them buy it, can they immediately increase production? If they can’t deliver what was advertised quickly and accurately, customers will be really unhappy. Much will depend on the ability of Farfetch and its partners to execute, says Cohen of Columbia University. Digital sampling As pre-order products don’t exist yet, Farfetch worked with fashion technology company DressX to digital render parts on their models and with Threedium to digitally render accessories. There’s more value in continuing to partner with these innovative startups rather than trying to build capacity in-house at this point, Freed says. To create the campaign, Farfetch selected 20 highlights from the pre-order offering for women and men that could be digitized. The influencers were asked to pick their favorites and work with DressX and Threedium to create images of themselves wearing the digital clothes. For more transparency, Farfetch and influencers must disclose that clothing is digital, Freed says. The luxury industry is watching the Farfetch adventure with interest. This is the starting point where digital fashion becomes part of the business model. As it becomes a more important part of the supply chain, 3D creation is going to be a future core that every brand must embrace, says Matthew Drinkwater, director of the Fashion Innovation Agency. The challenge will be to hire people with these skills, although new courses and consultants are starting to emerge to fill the fashion knowledge gap. In the longer term, skills can be better developed internally, he says. When you have these 3D assets, it allows you to market your business in a whole different way. As Freed points out, the next step could be a true pre-production and pre-order offering, helping brands consciously manufacture and manage their inventory, meet customer demand, and eliminate excess production. This is just the start of what the pre-order will look like for Farfetch, she said. Comments, questions or feedback? Write to us at [email protected]. More on this topic: From Net-a-Porter to Saks, the marketplace model takes over fashion These platforms want to be the Farfetch of digital fashion Fashion has a waste problem. These companies want to fix it

