An exciting time for us | News, Sports, Jobs





Special to the self-employed MARSHALL – Glik's clothing store in Marshall reaches new heights in a new location. Glik's recently moved from Market Street Mall to the mall formerly occupied by K-Mart. It now includes an Ashley HomeStore, a Hobby Lobby and a La-Z-Boy Furniture Studio. The new location provides additional floor space. It also provides high visibility along Minnesota's Highway 23 bypass. "Marshall is a great place for us" said Jeff Glik, CEO of Glik. "It's a progressive city with great people. We decided to move and expand. Glik said his decision to move to Marshall 20 years ago came after hearing from local residents of the Bagels and Brew cafe on East College Drive during his first visit to the community. It was "not impressed" by the Market Street Mall when he visited it after arriving on an evening with very little commercial activity. He changed his mind after hearing from local residents and then returned to the mall where he received a very favorable recommendation from the manager of clothing store Maurices. "If I hadn't been out for coffee that morning, we would never have been to Marshall," Glik said. "I could tell people were proud of their city. They talked about Schwan's and college, and said they really need more retail. This is exactly the kind of city I want for a place of business. Marshall is one of 65 Glik's stores located in 11 different states, according to the company's website. It started in 1897 as a men's clothing store, and later developed into a department store. It now offers a wide range of popular women's clothing, men's clothing and footwear. Glik's is the 14th oldest retail company in the United States. It has been a family property throughout its history. Glik, as current CEO, is in its fifth generation. In addition to its 65 stores, Glik's has a strong Internet presence and a growing online sales component. Due to overall sales growth, it opened a new 50,000 square foot corporate headquarters in Collinsville, Ill. In 2021. Glik said he expects Marshall to continue to play a long-term role in the company's plans for future sales growth and brand expansion. "We planned our expansion in order to have stronger roots in the community" he said. "We are excited about the new Marshall site and our overall opportunities. " Staff at Marshall's new location report significant customer traffic since the change of location, as well as an increase in total sales. They noted that the expansion in Marshall coincides with the opening of a new Glik store in Mankato. "It's an exciting time for us" said Deputy Director Ashley Amundson. "Were busy. People were really interested in our new location and our larger store.

