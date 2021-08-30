The Dolce & Gabbanas Alta Moda show delivered the elegance fashion expected





VENICE, ITALY- An Italian fashion show, set against an Italian background, in an Italian city was the … [+] unveiling of the Alta Moda 2021 show by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbanas.

Photo credit: Dolce and Gabbana

An Italian fashion show, with an Italian background, in an Italian town was the unveiling of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbanas 2021 high fashion show. Lady Kitty Spencer, who just wore Dolce & Gabbana for her recent weddings to Michael Lewis, was in attendance. Jennifer Lopez stunned in a royal house look in flowery pants and a mid-riff top, complete with a matching cape and embellished headdress; and, Respect star Jennifer Hudson captivated in a gold dress as she sang No Dorma in Italian. Aretha Franklin, whom Hudson plays in Respect, also sang the song in Italian 1998, replacing Luciano Pavarotti. VENICE, ITALY- An Italian fashion show, set against an Italian background, in an Italian city was the … [+] unveiling of the Alta Moda 2021 show by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbanas. Latin American actress Jennifer Lopez stuns in a royal house look in flowery pants and a mid-riff top, complete with a matching cape and ornate headpiece.

Photo credit: JLo Instagram

Celebrities from Sean Combs to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Monica Bellucci, Dame Helen Mirren and Christian Bale were all in attendance. The romantic city of Venice was the scene, St. Mark’s Square to be exact. We’ve seen movies take place in the iconic plaza, but never a fashion show. And while St. Mark’s was the location’s highlight, Venice has been a city of choice for other brands showing off their collections, leaving many to wonder if this city on the water is the new fashion capital? Already this year, Valentino organized his Fall / Winter 2021 show in Venice last month with Pierpaolo Piccioli choosing the Gaggiandre as his location, Rick Owens organized his SS22 collection on the Lido beach and Anthony Vaccarello hosted the Saint Laurents collection for men. 2022 in the city. And, the coming 78e The Venice Film Festival is due to start tomorrow. The collection was delivered on a long red track of Italian craftsmanship in all its glory with strong rain clouds and a rainbow to top off the evening, where the models marched to the classic Four Seasons concertos composed by the Venetian composer Antonio Vivaldi in the 18th century. In tulle, satin and georgette fabrics. The duo’s designers were inspired by the serpentine patterns on the floor of St. Mark’s Cathedral, as well as the kaleidoscopic patterns of Murano glass. The first look was a long dress with Venetian scents on the bodice and skirt, many floral-inspired dresses and caftans with scenes from the city of Venice, short silhouettes and elaborate and colorful headdresses. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce pictured at a previous Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. (Photo … [+] by Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dolce and Gabbana both wanted to create a young collection, commenting months ago that, everyone’s tailoring is for the old one, but that’s not how it should be. So, to reflect, they included children of famous women to model their looks from Deva, daughter of Monica Bellucci, Emmeline Bale, daughter of Christian Bale; Chance, Jessie James and DLila Star, daughters of Sean Combs; and Leni, daughter of Heidi Klum. Signor Dolce and Signor Gabbana have succeeded in creating a collection that is both young and uniquely classic Italian. And their famous brand is emerging from the missteps of recent years to create the fashion they are known for. The Alta Moda 2021 collection is one of the incredible Italian clothing stories rich in detail and color.

