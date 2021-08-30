from Altoona Prepares for Fourth New York Fashion Week Show | News, Sports, Jobs

Italian fashion mogul Miuccia Prada once said that fashion is instant language. If that’s true, then Marcia Arnsparger Santiago speaks it fluently.

Originally from Altoona and mother of a 42-year-old, she’s getting ready for her fourth runway show at New York Fashion Week. On September 11, celebrities ranging from Honey Davenport of RuPaul Drag Race to Nicki Baby of Love and Hip Hop will parade to model pieces for Santiago fashion label KlosetSlayer.

However, the road that led to this moment was not always straight, Santiago said.

A former student of Theodore Roosevelt Junior High School and the now closed Altoona Area High School, Santiago loved to play basketball and sneak off to dance with his friends. Described as big-hearted by those who know her, Santiago’s mother Luanne said that “Her nickname was ‘Sunshine’ growing up because she was always happy.”

Santiago’s love of fashion began during her childhood, when she started sewing with her mother.

“I was in styling since I was a kid,” Santiago said. “I would help people with their outfits and things like that.”

It was not until high school that she embarked on design. She would help her classmates with ball gowns and outfits for special events.

Shortly after high school, Santiago moved to New Jersey, where she completed her nursing education.

She then spent 16 years as a certified surgical technician in the state of New Jersey.

Santiago describes nursing as convenient, saying she “Need a career”, but it wasn’t his dream job, it was fashion.

It was in New Jersey that Santiago met Jamaal Jackson, now her husband of 10 years with whom she shares a 7-year-old son, Baylon.

A former ironworker, Jackson started his own firestop company, IC Firestop, specializing in the installation of curtain wall firestop systems, physical barriers designed to prevent the spread of flames, deadly gases and smoke. toxic in buildings.

The business has done well, Santiago said, which has allowed her to take a step back from nursing and focus on fashion.

The turning point came when she was on maternity leave from her job at the hospital, she said. Outside of work, she started helping friends in the music industry with style issues.

“My husband encouraged me to make it a full-fledged business after seeing the number of requests I received” Santiago said.

In 2014, she left the medical field and launched her own fashion line, called KlosetSlayer.

“I came up with the name KlosetSlayer because people always said I had ‘killed’ their outfits. “ Santiago explained.

When her mother found out that Santiago wanted to be fashionable, she was amazed because “Growing up, she wanted to wear her brother’s clothes.”

However, Santiago’s childhood friends knew better.

“Marcia has been a diva her whole life”, said Altoona’s lifelong friend Dawn Schmidhamer. “It was the girl who had a huge closet, she had all the fashionable clothes. You want to loot his closet.

As with any business, however, success has not been easy.

“When I started my business, it started much faster than I thought” Santiago said.

One of her first jobs was making dresses for Miss New Jersey, she said, noting that one of her most recent clients, current Miss Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal Urrea, appeared in a magazine wearing a KlosetSlayer fringed leather outfit.

Santiago said his goal is for KlosetSlayer to have items that are suitable for everyone. Some of its lines include pieces for children, men, plus-size people, and those in the LGBTQ community.

For Santiago, style is about fabric and she will choose the fabric before creating a new design.

Then, provided with pictures, she explains in detail how she wants the piece to look like her maker or seamstress, depending on whether it will be a one-off or a bulk order.

This hands-on work ethic paid off, as what was supposed to be a little show for KlosetSlayer at Fashion Week quickly gained traction when his work was featured on websites like 50 Cent’s. “Weekly Hip-Hop” and the “New York Daily Gazette. “ KlosetSlayer and her Werkkkk It Out fitness line, created by Santiago’s lifelong friend Renita Taylor, will even have their own billboard in Times Square on September 10.

“To see someone come from this little region that we live in and be able to accomplish what they’ve accomplished, and honestly in such a short period of time, it’s absolutely wonderful. “ Schmidhamer said.

Santiago has been preparing the show for months by shopping, trying on his 20 models and designing clothes for his friends and celebrities who will be in attendance. Now, as the date draws near, she’s working on “lots of last minute details.”

“I will not sleep” Santiago said.

Since its first Fashion Week seven years ago, Santiago’s KlosetSlayer line has featured on more than 15 magazine covers, including those in Paris and Italy.

Building on this prosperity, she made a point of supporting business ideas launched by friends with whom she grew up in the Altoona region.

This is how KlosetSlayer’s fitness line, Werkkkk It Out, came into being.

A physical trainer, Taylor proposed the line to Santiago, who “Helped her make her dream come true and make it come true. “

Santiago also worked with Sean Banks, owner of Harrisburg-based Krisp Drinks. Banks, who provided drinks for Santiago’s photoshoots, also used to design clothes. At a previous Fashion Week, 12 pieces from his men’s line were showcased because Santiago thought it would be amazing.

Santiago is also working to help the next generation of designers and models.

Ashton Owen, whose mother will be the makeup artist for KlosetSlayer models at Fashion Week, is a young seamstress from the Atlantic City area. Her dream is to become a fashion designer, so Santiago is giving her the chance to show off her stuff at next month’s event while showing her how to work behind the scenes.

“This is what you are supposed to do” Santiago said to help others.

Despite his success, Santiago is not without daily struggles.

Her husband, who had suffered from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for eight years, underwent a clinical trial that eventually gave him myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of cancer of the blood.

Jackson was recently admitted to hospital for eight days and will soon be undergoing stem cell therapy.

His illness means she commutes daily from New York to their home in New Jersey to be with him and their son.

“When it comes to her family, she’s there” Schmidhamer said.

Santiago says her son Baylon is too young to fully understand the severity of Jackson’s illness, and that she is very grateful to his friends who have helped him. Her friends also make red and white ribbons for each of her models to wear to raise awareness about myelodysplastic syndrome.

After Fashion Week is over, she will take a break to focus more on her husband and son. She also hopes to be able to visit her parents soon, while taking the opportunity to stock up on Boyer Mallo Cups.

Santiago said she misses Blair County, especially her “Miss the mountains, driving four-wheeled and side-by-side vehicles. “

As the seasons move from summer to fall, she will work to come up with new designs. She also has more plans for KlosetSlayer and her fitness line, she said.

“There is more to come from her” Schmidhamer said of her friend. “This is just the beginning.”

