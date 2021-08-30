Fashion
Cinderella’s economy takes off in Britain
LONDON The circular economy is spinning faster and faster in Britain, where large luxury retailers are making more space for resellers, luxury rental and repair products and charity shops alongside their collections of freshly delivered designers.
Mixing the old, the new, the borrowed (and sometimes the blue) is no longer the preserve of brides, but of the one who walks in the doors or on the sites of Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey nichols and Liberty this fall.
According to the Mintels report, Fashion and Sustainability, UK 2021, more people have rented fashion items this year than last year, with the pandemic helping to accelerate demand for a more circular fashion economy. Initiatives such as rental services, resale and recycling of fashion items appeal to environmentally conscious shoppers.
September 6, Selfridges, which has been at the forefront of flyer sales, is bringing back its Oxfam pop-up shop, curated by British publisher and stylist Bay Garnett, for a reminder and for a longer period.
Garnett fills the space with coins by Jean paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Laurent and Ossie Clark in addition to vintage pieces from the 70s, in denim, tweed and sheepskin. Garnett also added a selection of bags, hats and blankets from the Oxfams warehouse and charity shops to the mix.
Image courtesy of Selfridges
This year, the pop-up will be open for three months on the third floor of Selfridges Oxford Street. The space is larger and has been done up in glossy white with neon green carpeting, window displays, and an ultra-luxury feel. Garnett also brought in a series of other creatives to organize clothes rails over the three-month period.
Oxfam, which was founded in Oxford and now headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, is a coordination group for a variety of charities working to reduce poverty around the world. It is also one of the UK’s largest retailers through its network of charity shops selling clothing, books and vinyl records, among other items.
To mark the opening, James Lacey of Pointless Illustrations has designed a collection of unique t-shirts. Other t-shirts feature an image of Sienna Miller wearing clothes from the pop-up. All T-shirts were created using existing Oxfam stock.
The shop is part of Oxfams’ annual second-hand September campaign and aligns with Selfridges growing craze for rental and resale services, part of his Earth Project sustainability commitments.
Last month at the Corner Shop, Selfridges opened Resellfridges: The Wedding, a five-week pop-up stocking pre-loved designer dresses and accessories, upcycled men’s suits and vintage wedding rings. It also offers wedding rental services.
Sebastien manes, Executive Director of Purchasing and Merchandising for Selfridges, said: This year more than ever, our customers are more reflected in the way they live and shop, and weddings are no exception. We continue to explore circular patterns throughout Project Earth.
Image courtesy of Harvey nichols
In Knightsbridge, Harvey Nichols made way this week for Reflaunt, a technological platform who works directly with fashion retailers. Reflaunt claims to have 50 million buyers in a network of 25 international marketplaces.
Harvey Nichols said the partnership allows his customers to resell any luxury item in their wardrobe, including fashion, accessories and watches, and recoup up to 80% of the original price. in the form of a wire transfer or Harvey Nichols vouchers.
Customers drop off their items at one of the dedicated collection points at Harvey Nichols stores in the UK and online, while London-based customers can choose to have their items picked up by the Reflaunt concierge. Reflaunt authenticates, rates and uploads product images to its used marketplace network.
From September, Harvey Nichols said customers outside the UK will be able to take advantage of the service, with free delivery. Later in the year, Reflaunt announced plans to launch globally in major international cities in Europe and Asia.
Harrods, meanwhile, is associated with MyWardrobeHQ, the rental and resale site that counts Carrie Johnson, Britain’s First Lady, as a customer. She even rented her wedding dress from the site earlier this year.
Harrods has a plethora of evening and formal wear in store and online with people able to rent looks ranging from feathered dresses by Huishan Zhang To Turns colorful and sculptural minidresses.
MyWardrobeHQ and Harrods said they want customers to experience, knowing that like Cinderella they will have to return goods after a set period of time, especially after four, seven, 10 or 14 days.
The pop-up, which will be open until early October, is located on the fourth floor of Harrods and as a Harrods edition on the MyWardrobeHQ website. Customers also have the option of purchasing the parts.
Image courtesy of MWHQ
For almost a year, Harrods has also been working with Restoration, which repairs luxury leather accessories and clothing. The store also offers the services of an in-house shoemaker, tailors and dressmakers to help customers extend the life of their wardrobes and think in terms of long-term investment purchases.
In a related move, Harrods has phased out its plastic bags starting September 1 and is using paper bags instead. The new bags are 100% recyclable, sustainably sourced and made from 40% recycled materials. They also carry the FSC mark, or Forest Stewardship Council.
Harrods said it is also aiming to reduce its use of carry bags by 50% from pre-pandemic levels. He has set goals for staff and will remove all carry bags from Harrods Food Hall and some other departments later this year and ask customers to purchase a reusable jute bag.
Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, said: As proud as we are to see customers leaving our store with the iconic Harrods green bag, in the future we want to see as few bags as possible. He noted that over 4 million Harrods branded bags leave the shop every year.
Joel knight
The store has also eliminated all plastic packaging from deliveries to customers and is committed to removing 100% of virgin single-use plastic packaging from across the business.
Freedom, too, jumped on the circular circuit. It previously hosted MyWardrobeHQ in-store and also has dedicated vintage designer departments on the second, ground and lower floors. Items on offer include Chanel handbags, Louis Vuitton luggage, and vintage wedding dresses.
The store said it will also provide your must-have piece, as well as a touch-up service for handbags, jewelry, hats, and specialist clothing cleaning.
