Like (fashion designer) mother, like (managing partner) daughter

In 1974, Ines Di Santo, then 22, left her home in Argentina and arrived in Toronto alone, pregnant, almost penniless and with only one suitcase.

There were a lot of political issues so I couldn’t bring money with me and had to come without my husband or family, said Ms. Di Santo, now 70. I knew how to make dresses because I had studied in Paris and in Italy. My dream was to teach fashion, have a store, and teach my daughter to sew.

Two out of three is not bad.

The teaching career never materialized, but she found herself using these sewing skills to start a wedding dress design business. In 1998, she launched the luxury wedding company Ines Di Santo. Her daughter, Veronica Di Santo, who grew up alongside her mother in the fashion industry, became her managing partner in 2001.

The company now has a flagship store in downtown Toronto and a design and administration office in New York’s Fashion District. Then there is the 13,000 square foot head office, also in Toronto, where the design, cut and production takes place.