La Samaritaine celebrates 150 years + 1 – WWD





It’s not every day that we are 150 years old. After the pandemic sparked its reopening in 2020, iconic Parisian department store La Samaritaine is pulling out all the stops as it turns 150 + 1, celebrating this milestone with an anniversary event that will run from September 2 to October 31. The festivities will begin on September 2 with the unveiling of the department store windows. On the Rivoli side, the displays will feature multicolored neon installations, while four Pont Neuf windows will be entrusted to Prada. They will present a three-dimensional trompe-l’oeil inspired by the decor of the brand’s fall 2021 fashion show mixed with the play of light of its Parisian host. The Prada Glow pop-up will be unveiled on September 2 with light installations and exclusive products. Inside, the Prada Glow pop-up will offer an interactive video space on the ground, connected to a lantern in the shape of the Italian brand’s logo which will rise in the middle of the atrium and will regularly change color. A selection of exclusive items such as a Cleo bag in purple tones, a black ReNylon aviator jacket with a sequined pocket and a bubble-gum pink kid leather version spotted on the men’s podium but available here for women will be offered. French artist Elsa Muse imagined a seven-story pastry shop, topped with figures representing the founders Ernest and Marie-Louise Cognacq-Jaÿ.

Romain Arnou / Courtesy of La Samaritaine A seven-story cake, 2 meters high, will be exhibited on the ground floor of the building in rue de Rivoli. Imagined by French artist Elsa Muse, its design is inspired by an ancient animation device called a zoetrope, which reached its peak around the date of birth of La Samaritaine in 1870. Topped with characters representing the founders Ernest and Marie-Louise Cognacq-Jaÿ, the cake represents key elements of the store’s visual identity, including its yellow shopping bags, Parisian lampposts and the iconic peacock from its famous Art Nouveau fresco. A stop motion film bringing it all to life will be shown on social media platforms. While this particular confection will be made from sugar paste, slices of edible versions will be handed out to a lucky few every Saturday at 4 p.m. Miniature versions will also be available for purchase, made by Bogato pastry chefs. In the digital world, art historian Margaux Brugvin will take over the department store’s YouTube channel for episodes devoted to surprising moments in the store’s history and an interview with contemporary artist Antonin Hako on his links with art. Each weekend will be marked by special events, such as a parade on September 4 and 5, featuring performers dressed in costumes inspired by iconic elements of La Samaritaine, from peacock to majorettes from a period commercial. . They will make appearances throughout the celebrations at other times. A wheel of fortune, located near the concierge and activated by barcodes found on sales receipts, will allow customers to win freebies, ranging from bicycles to the store’s yellow and gray livery – available on its e -sale for 790 euros – copies of the book Assouline retracing its history and a selection of delicacies from food and drink brands available in stores. Matthias Giroud, the mixologist of the Voyage bar-restaurant on the seventh floor, and the pastry chef of Maison Dalloyau, Jérémy Del Val, have teamed up to offer an exclusive cake and cocktail kit.

Stéphane Sby Balmy / Courtesy of La Samaritaine To remember the occasion, there will be souvenir tote bags in the pastel palette of the birthday event and more painfully cute-cool Parisian tchotchkes at “Boutique de Loulou”. A cake and cocktail kit imagined by Matthias Giroud, the mixologist of the Voyage bar-restaurant on the seventh floor, and the pastry chef of the Maison Dalloyau Jérémy Del Val, will be available at 25 euros for those who want to have their cake and eat it too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/samaritaine-paris-150-anniversary-prada-dfs-1234904887/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos