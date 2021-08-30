The future of fashion relies on the reassessment of old models

The fashion industry is characterized by a forward-looking vision, forecasting trends and anticipating the needs and desires of consumers. And while the industry has always been responsive – producing more goods in increasingly shorter time frames to meet demand and shifting to online and omnichannel sales to meet consumers where they are, the pace of change has only accelerated in the past year.

Not only have businesses had to focus on increased efficiency to be successful, but also on a great customer experience. In a recent survey, a third of consumer goods companies and almost 40% of retailers named customer experience, commerce and marketing as their top priority for 2021.

Showing environmental credibility is one of those ways to connect with consumers as they demand more sustainability and transparency from the brands and retailers they buy with and the fashion industry is growing. more in the spotlight in this area. This is increasingly an imperative for future success: A consumer survey conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) of more than 14,000 consumers in nine countries, including the UK, found globally, 76% of people say sustainability is very important to them when choosing a brand.

Responding to these trends and preparing for the future requires thinking about ingrained processes that may no longer be relevant and considering new uses for technology. Industry pioneers have embraced technological ABCs – artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud technologies – and leveraged them to their advantage and that of their customers.

Create efficiencies from design to point of sale

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Infor Design and Tech Lab uses IBM AI to develop a series of application programming interfaces (APIs) for the fashion industry. Among other things, it uses deep learning and natural language processing to improve customer experience, optimize product design and merchandising / planning activities, and extend merchandise performance analysis.

FIT actually had its first experience with AI in 2018, working with Tommy Hilfiger and IBM Research on the “Reimagine Retail” project. The goal of the project was to gain competitive advantage through market intelligence, product design, and supply chain customization and optimization, and to train the next generation of sales leaders in detail to the use of AI.

Engage customers throughout the lifecycle

Relations between brands and consumers must be based on trust and cooperation. Arianee, one of the leading NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) platforms for the luxury and fashion industry, is working with IBM on a complete blockchain-based solution that combines supply chain transparency with engagement brand and consumers.

The relationship between the brand and the consumer begins with the purchase of the product, but it does not end there. It can continue throughout the product lifecycle, through buyer authentication and identification, as well as special offers to customers – for example, with product-related incentives.

Proving sustainability through transparency

Very recently, the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) launched an AI and blockchain traceability project in collaboration with IBM and retailers such as H&M, Next, N Brown and New Look. The platform will use IBM’s blockchain technology to make clothing information – such as where and when it was manufactured, product composition, and environmental certifications – accessible to consumers via a QR code. It will also use new technologies such as AI and hybrid cloud to monitor environmental and social impact throughout the value chain to enable course correction.

With projects like these, the fashion industry will not only meet regulatory sustainability requirements and customer demands, but will also be able to flexibly respond to new regulations and trends. In addition, it can show that it is one step ahead of its clients, able to anticipate and meet their needs and offer them services that they cannot imagine today. This will show that the industry is ready for the future and that it is responsive to the times.

-Roberto Battistoni, Fashion and Consumer Industry Business Development Manager, IBM, UK & Ireland