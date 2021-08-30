7 Must-Have Sessions for Fashion Retailers at ChannelAdvisor Connect





By 2023, nearly a quarter of all fashion transactions are expected to be done online. * And that doesn’t include the significant influence that online presence has on offline sales. . Fashion brands and retailers need to be nimble, innovative and ubiquitous to excel in today’s competitive market. ChannelAdvisor Connect, the annual e-commerce event, returns virtually this year on September 14-15. During this free event, leading brands and retailers will have the opportunity to hear e-commerce insights, digital strategies and dynamic insights to help drive growth and strengthen their share of the digital shelf. . Sessions will focus on proven best practices, industry insight, and new solutions to help fashion brands navigate the post-pandemic era and thrive in a complex and ever-changing e-commerce landscape. As a fashion brand or retailer, some essential Connect sessions are: Keynote address by David Spitz: Often hailed as the preferred session for attendees, David will kick off the event with an in-depth analysis of the current state of e-commerce, looking at important trends and things to watch out for in the coming months .

The Importance of Product Data Quality: The quality of your product data is a key factor in your e-commerce advertising performance, but it is often overlooked. Investing in sound, quality product data is absolutely vital for success in a highly competitive environment. Get strategies to preserve and cultivate clean data that will connect you to channels, consumers, and increase your profits as your fashion business grows.

Expanding Your Ecommerce Footprint Through New Sales Channels: Ready to expand, but which channels would be the best choice to invest in first? Find out how to determine your optimal sales channels for growth. Learn about emerging markets and exciting new options for first-party and third-party sellers.

From First Click to Last Mile: How to Successfully Manage the Entire Consumer Journey: The buyer journey has undergone a significant transformation over the past year. In this session, you will learn about the complex buying journeys that consumers engage in and the critical touch points with sellers they encounter along the way.

An honest conversation about social commerce: Social plays a vital role in the consumer’s journey, especially for fashion brands. But how do you move from a brand awareness tool to a sales channel? Find out the strategies for getting social work for you.

The rise of retail media: why improving product visibility is essential for a successful sale: The digital shelf is more crowded than ever. Join this session to learn more about the role of retail media in the opportunities to increase visibility in markets and a growing number of retail sites.

Consumer-Focused Strategies for a Successful Fourth Quarter: With the growing popularity of online shopping during the holiday season, understanding the latest developments in the shopper journey is more critical than ever to driving sales. Learn how to structure your fourth quarter strategies in markets, digital marketing, order fulfillment, and more to reduce digital noise, engage consumers, and sell your products. This is just a preview of Connect 2021. Take a look at the full schedule, rate your favorite sessions and join us on September 14th and 15th! Register now >>

