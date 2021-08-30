Blu-Ray: deep coverage | The arts office





The tale is more than a little judgmental and obvious from the start, opening with a flashback to a young boy seeing his drug addict father die while attempting to rob a liquor store in the run-up to Christmas. The boy grows up to be a troubled Cleveland cop Russell Stevens (played very well by Laurence Fishburne), who is recruited by an ambitious DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) officer (a parodyly slimy performance by Charles Martin Smith). Stevens is sent to LA to bring down the South American cartel responsible for the illicit drug trade on the West Coast. Stevens’ transformation from upright police detective to coke trafficker leads him to a difficult partnership with David Jason (Jeff Goldblum), a corrupt lawyer eager to make millions from the alternative pharmaceutical business. Deep coverage was made in the wake of Hollywood realizing that there was a lucrative audience for African-American directed films that would also attract large black audiences and curious white moviegoers. If they were exciting and flashy enough, social awareness messages could be incorporated into the mix. Boyz n The Hood, New Jack City, and Jungle fever had been a box office success in 1991, and Deep coverage looked promising. Duke, a veteran actor (Car wash, American gigolo), had extensive experience in making 1980s TV crime shows such as Cagney & Lacey and The blues of the hill street. Although his big-screen adaptation of Chester Himes Rage in Harlem was not a box office success, he always seemed a good choice to steer Deep coverage once it was decided to recast the original script with a black lead actor. Fishburne, who had hit the big time with Boyz n the Hood, was the obvious choice to play the role of the undercover cop. Writer Henry Bean Was Hot After Writing Excellent Police Corruption Thriller Internal affairs (1990). A goofy, shady story of male friendship and betrayal, starring the brilliant Richard Gere and Andy Garcia. Yes Deep blanketsThe makers were hoping for similar chemistry between Goldblum and Fishburne, they were to be disappointed. Their acting styles are noticeably at odds. Fishburne is all method intensity and moral gravity tortured while Goldblum is himself, having too much fun improvising outrageous dialogue. He’s too spirited to be truly convincing as a coke-snorting wheel dealer trying to take over the old drug Mafiosi. His attempt to portray a maniacal white man infatuated with the idea of ​​being a cool black drug lord just isn’t right. Jason’s degrading comments to Stevens about why his character enjoys fucking black women are hardly disputed. When it comes to the actresses in the film, it’s best not to name any names as they all seem to have been chosen for looks on their own and then left to their own devices with cliché lines and little to no direction. Rarely have I seen so many boring beautiful women actors. Fans of Miami vice will appreciate the men’s fashion choices (Versace suits and leather trench coat). Michel Colombier’s score is propulsive and punctuated by a theme song by Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre. Meanwhile, students of 70s blaxploitation classics such as Tree, Out of 110e Street and Sweet Sweetbacks Badasss Song, will enjoy watching Deep coverage with his 90s riff on the conventions of the genre. Extras include serious analysis from film historians and a new Bill Duke interview to help viewers. But don’t expect an overlooked masterpiece of African American cinema, it’s just a little too goofy.

