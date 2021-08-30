How Lindsay Peoples Wagner remakes the cut | BoF Professional, News and Insights

New York magazines The Cut has long held a unique place in the fashion media landscape. Under the direction of former editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee, the women’s vertical blog, the magazine in Part was one of the first publications with references for Fashion Week to seriously tackle political news. , feminism and mental health. The broad mix, delivered with humor and wit, foreshadowed a similar shift in fashion media more broadly that accelerated during the Trump era, as publications realized they needed to expand their coverage beyond. from usual designer profile and buying guide price to stories. the #MeToo movement or the impact of immigration policy, or risk losing public attention.

New Editor-in-Chief of The Cuts, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, wants to use her new platform to start difficult conversations not only about the world at large, but also the industry’s own shortcomings in racism and issues. elitism, topics that have been discussed more frequently in recent years, but especially since last summer.

Her editor’s letter for the Fall Fashion issue, her first essay in the biannual print magazine The Cuts since taking up the post as editor, is about whether there is room. for fashion criticism in a racist industry and describes how the industry’s surface efforts to make amends has created an even more complicated space for people of color like me.

She also wrote about the pressure she feels to get it right all the time, at all costs, that comes from being one of the very few black leaders in a post, saying that often the thread of iron can have the impression of being suspended above a basin of piranhas.

Peoples Wagner has made a name for itself by taking the industry to task. Before she was named Vogue teenseditor-in-chief in 2018, an article she wrote for The Cut on What Its Really Like to Be Black and Work in Fashion raised her profile. In June 2020, she launched the Black in Fashion Council with Sandrine Charles to advance black professionals and created an annual report measuring what companies that have joined the initiative are doing to strengthen their representation. PVH, Everlane and Tiffany & Co. are among the participating companies.

Were in the midst of this pandemic, were also in the midst of a toll, Peoples Wagner said in an interview. There is certainly room for us to understand [the] conversations that need to take place in the industry and that I always end up being the person to lead, for whatever reason.

Other articles in the upcoming fashion issue include a profile of Naomi Campbell by Michaela Angela Davis, an anthology of black models by Jason Campbell, an exploration of the past and future of American fashion by Cathy Horyn, as well as Industry articles focused on The Diet Prada Account, The Secret Shame of Loving Kim Kardashian, intimidates the Skims label and the downfall of the founders’ boss.

We wanted to create something that was timeless, that could last forever, that you would come back to yourself and see that moment, said Willis of the portfolio of black models, for which the magazine photographed Veronica Webb, Tyra Banks, Karen Alexander, Beverly Johnson. . and Pat Cleveland, among others.

Peoples Wagner wants The Cut to present readers with a high vision of inclusiveness, but in a way that remains accessible. For the cover, style director Jessica Willis dressed Campbell in couture from a range of designers including Schiaparelli and Miss Sohee. Willis, who joined The Cut this year on a contract basis and styled for Solange Knowles and Pyer Moss, said she aimed to make the resulting images more grounded by placing the model in the wild, photographing Campbell on a channel of European mountains. .

Peoples Wagner said fashion magazines usually think of inclusivity in terms of price or just surface level racing things, okay we have to put a black model on the runway so people don’t say not that it was racist, she said. I still don’t think fashion people understand it’s not about ticking that box, you did a thing. include different perspectives in this area?

Peoples Wagner believes The Cut has focused too exclusively on the issues facing women from privileged backgrounds, she said. I really want to make sure this covered the unsung heroes, which covered the issues that really matter to people and not just on a massive scale.

One example is a series of portraits of transgender and non-binary people by photographer Salgu Wissmath, coupled with interviews on gender dysphoria, published in March. Peoples Wagner cited it as an example of how she wants to challenge the idea of ​​a target audience for The Cut.

Peoples Wagner also began to build an editorial team led by women of color. She spent much of her first five months hiring The Cut. More than 15 staff have left the vertical since the start of the pandemic, including Bugbee, who stepped down from IEC in October and was appointed Editor-in-Chief of the Styles section at New York Times in June. Other releases included Assistant Style Editor Izzy Grinspan, who went to Harper’s Bazaar, and editor-in-chief Melissa Dahl, who went to Bustle Digital Group.

Writers including Rebecca Traister and Matthew Schneier, who also write for other parts of the magazine, remain, as does Horyn. (The folks Wagner and Willis are planning to travel for Fashion Month this season with Horyn, who will continue to review shows in the usual format.)

Members of New York magazine The union, which organized ahead of the publication’s buyout by Vox in 2019, released a pay study in August, revealing median pay disparities between employed men and women, as well as between white women and women. colored.

We are convinced, based on a comprehensive and independent pay equity study that Vox Media commissioned last year, that there is no systemic model of pay discrimination based on gender identity or gender. ‘ethnicity (or the intersection of the two) at the enterprise level, at new York Magazine, or within the News Guild bargaining unit, said a representative from New York Magazine, adding that the company is striving to improve representation and diversity at all levels.

Peoples Wagners hires have included Associate Style Editor Joanna Nikas, joining the New York Times; senior writer Andrea Gonzlez-Ramrez, member of the Mediums GEN policy website; and Associate Editor Jen Ortiz, joining from Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire, among other appointments.

Broadening the outlook on The Cut has been a huge thing, Peoples Wagner said, adding that she would announce additional new contributors in the coming weeks.

I want people to feel part of this community whether or not they know a luxury brand or not, whether or not they care about skin care, she said. Who is a cut person must develop.

