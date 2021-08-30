Woodville Treasures boasts fashion, astronaut, railroad and memorabilia





WOODVILLE Since 1970, the Woodville Historical Society has preserved and promoted the colorful history of villages at the Woodville Historical Museum. The museum’s collection ranges from ancient Native American artifacts to 20th century artefacts. We have an eclectic collection, said Historical Society president Mike OConnor. One of the highlights is an exhibit showcasing the accomplishments of Woodville-born astronaut Tom Henricks. The display includes the Woodville flag that Henrys took on one of his shuttle missions. “He couldn’t take a lot of it, and he took that flag on, I think, his third flight,” OConnor said. Following:Meet your neighbor: Espiritu has a personal connection to helping migrant women Museum visitors will find a variety of vintage clothing throughout the museum, including a full World War I infantry uniform and a black 19th-century wedding dress. Lined black dress for weddings and funerals The black wedding dress is quite unique, OConnor said. The story is that women could only afford one dress at the time. They only got married once but had to attend a lot of funerals, so sometimes they went black. The museum features the history of the village’s railways, including photos of the Red Arrow steam locomotive that still passed through town when OConnor was growing up in the 1950s. The train would stop at the local depot or pull along. the river to draw water. At the time, I was a little boy and lived along the tracks, he says. My mom was worried that a piece of ballast would come out and hit me or that I would be sucked under the train, so I was running home as soon as I heard it. Following:Meet Your Neighbor: Rich Harman, Teen Workers Tackle Summer Jobs The depot was not only a place to board the train, but it was also a popular hangout for children. The street leading down to the depot is where the kids played basketball because it was the only street in town with concrete, OConnor said. Travel was a big part of everyday life in early Woodville. US Route 20, which is still a major east-west route through Ohio, was once a toll highway called the Western Reserve and Maumee Road. OConnor can direct visitors to a toll log indicating that the charge was assessed based on the number of horses a rider had harnessed to their cart or wagon. The prices were also affected by the size of the forklift tires. Annual visits by third year students Each year, grade three students from Woodmore Elementary School take a field trip to the museum to learn about the history of the village. Tours are a joy for OConnor, who teaches students about the wonders of a long gone way of life, including the Penny Farther High Wheeler Museums, a first bike with an enlarged front wheel. Following:Meet Your Neighbor: Woodville Woman Finds Rewards for Caring for Birds of Prey Kids are always looking for the bike, OConnor said. It’s a gold mine for me, bringing up the third graders. The first time they came, I was afraid they would break something, but they are the best kids. During their visit, students learn about Woodville’s long-standing commitment to education. The exhibits feature the first one-class schools, modern classroom rings, and the Woodville Normal and Academy, a college that trained pastors and teachers from 1880 to 1924. Although the college was demolished a long time ago, its gymnasium is still standing and is home to the American Legion and Taylors Tae Kwon Do, Tumbling and Dance. Amid period saddles, glassware, and medical supplies is a large collection of books and records where visitors can research the history of the family, village, high school, and church. OConnor said many people turn to the museum for research. Funny phone call from Harvard University The best I was involved with was when I got a call from Harvard University, he said. You get a lot of funny phone calls here. The museum is run entirely by volunteers, and membership in the Woodville Historical Society is open to anyone interested in local history. Membership fees of $ 2 per person or $ 3 per family have not changed since the museum opened in 1970. The Woodville Historical Museum is located at 107 E. Main St. It is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays or by appointment. Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at [email protected]

