Fashion
Browns Fans Present Match Day Fashion: Best Dressed Browns Fan Contest (Aude – Cunningham)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns regular season home opener is just a few weeks away and loyal fans are dusting off their gear or shopping for new accessories for the ultimate game day outfit.
That they are members of one of the worlds 369 Browns Backers Clubs or a fan celebrating a family tradition, die-hard team supporters love to wear their allegiance on their sleeves – literally.
The Browns will begin the regular season in a few weeks, starting September 12 in Kansas City against the Chiefs, with the home opener scheduled for September 19 against the Houston Texans. And the orange and brown equipment will be fully on display.
We recently launched an appeal to ask Browns fanatics to enter our Best Dressed Browns Fan Contest. Our inbox quickly began to fill with photos of fans dressed new in their game day glory, proudly showing their support for the team.
And after?
From today, every fan who entered the contest will be featured in a daily photo gallery on cleveland.com. Be sure to keep an eye out for the rest of this week to check out each day’s gallery. Ultimately, it will be up to you to decide who wins the Best Dressed Browns Fan Contest.
A committee of cleveland.com staff members will determine the Browns’ 20 best fashionistas, which we will announce on September 5th. Then you’ll have the option to vote Sept. 6-8 in an online poll for which Browns fan has the best outfit on game day.
Well, announce the winner on September 10, just in time for the regular season opener.
Joseph Aude
Parma resident Joseph Aude Jr. and his wife, Sarah, got married in their garden during the pandemic with just their immediate family and their wedding on hand for the nuptials. In addition to his love for Sarah, Joseph took the opportunity to give some love to his favorite team that day as well.
Chris Bancsi
Chris Bancsi, of Cleveland, is known as the Senator on Sunday when he dons the Browns Sweater vest he received for his 21st birthday. Can’t believe it lasted for 18 years, he said in his side note. His game day outfit also includes Cleveland Browns suspenders and a 1980s Starter jacket.
Rebecca Betz
Rebecca Betz, 10, showed vintage pride in Week 17 of last season when she attended the game with her father, Charles, sporting a mint-colored 1989 AFC North Champions jersey. (Photo courtesy of Charles Betz)
Cody boyles
You can meet the Brownstronaut – AKA Cody Boyles, of Canton – on game days in Section 531 of First Energy Stadium.
Gary Briscoe
Meet Gary Brisco, of Elyria, who attends as many home and away games as he can handle each season.
Eric brooks
Eric Brooks AKA Cold Chill is a die-hard Browns fan and the owner-driver of the world’s fastest wheeled golf cart. The Shaker Heights resident represents the team throughout Northeast Ohio and has performed in front of 50,000 fans.
Greg buddy
Fairview Park resident Greg Buddie is a longtime Browns fan, regular tailgater and season ticket holder since 2019. The costume he wears on game days, including games in Arizona and in Houston, is his father’s brown corduroy suit, as well as a Mike Pruitt. jersey and a real bow tie no clips here. He is pictured with his brother, Ryan, who lives in Amherst.
Michel Byerly
Michael Byerly (in the top hat) is originally from Massillon, but retired to Florida after a 22-year career in the Navy. His earliest memory is of his father telling him stories of legendary pieces by Jim Brown. Here he, with his son, at a Browns-Jacksonville game.
Graciano Cant
Graciano Cant, of Monterrey, Mexico, says he is Mexico’s biggest Browns fan and has held a Browns season pass since 2013. Cant wears Compa Dawg – Compa est the abbreviation of Compadre or Good Friend.
Mike Carfagna
Mike Carfagna AKA Carf of Columbus, says he inherited his love for the Browns from his grandfather, and the two have been going to games together for decades. Typical game day clothing for Carf includes an orange and brown afro, a luchador mask, Cleveland Browns sunglasses, a Browns all-weather jacket, which is under an orange Cleveland Browns long-sleeved shirt, which is under a brightly colored Cleveland Browns jersey, Browns pajama pants, Browns gloves and orange sneakers covered in Cleveland Browns socks. Carf rotates the jerseys from week to week; Garrett, OBJ, Chubb and Kosar. Regardless of the number or the player, the team is always Cleveland.
Greg Casper
Greg Casper, aka Daw6Pound Baker, is from Jackson Township and has a season pass in the Dawg Pound. Casper attends many charity events, such as Josh Cribbs’ Christmas Toy Gift to Less Privileged Children, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland Adopt Dog, and others in costume. He says he’s not sure Baker Mayfield knows I exist, but I hope to meet him someday.
Dino Colantino
Dino Colantino is originally from Ashtabula and graduated from Kent State University. He grew up watching Jim Brown play with his father and brother every Sunday. He currently lives in Morristown, NJ, where he is a member of the New Jersey Browns Backers Club. (Photo courtesy of Dino Colantino)
Eric Cunningham
Eric Cunningham and his three children travel 95 miles one way from their home in Edinboro, Pa. To cheer on their favorite team. It’s about taking the kids, Eric said in his submission. Pictured are Ellen, 16, in jersey # 6, Grant, 13, in # 95, and Aiden, 11, in # 22 Preppers jersey. Eric reports that Aiden is still crazy about the business. (Photo courtesy of Eric Cunningham)
Check back tomorrow for more fan photos, then vote for your favorite starting September 6.
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2021/08/browns-fans-show-off-game-day-fashion-best-dressed-browns-fan-contest-aude-casper.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]