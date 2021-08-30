Browns Fans Present Match Day Fashion: Best Dressed Browns Fan Contest (Aude – Cunningham)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns regular season home opener is just a few weeks away and loyal fans are dusting off their gear or shopping for new accessories for the ultimate game day outfit.

That they are members of one of the worlds 369 Browns Backers Clubs or a fan celebrating a family tradition, die-hard team supporters love to wear their allegiance on their sleeves – literally.

The Browns will begin the regular season in a few weeks, starting September 12 in Kansas City against the Chiefs, with the home opener scheduled for September 19 against the Houston Texans. And the orange and brown equipment will be fully on display.

We recently launched an appeal to ask Browns fanatics to enter our Best Dressed Browns Fan Contest. Our inbox quickly began to fill with photos of fans dressed new in their game day glory, proudly showing their support for the team.

And after?

From today, every fan who entered the contest will be featured in a daily photo gallery on cleveland.com. Be sure to keep an eye out for the rest of this week to check out each day’s gallery. Ultimately, it will be up to you to decide who wins the Best Dressed Browns Fan Contest.

A committee of cleveland.com staff members will determine the Browns’ 20 best fashionistas, which we will announce on September 5th. Then you’ll have the option to vote Sept. 6-8 in an online poll for which Browns fan has the best outfit on game day.

Well, announce the winner on September 10, just in time for the regular season opener.

Joseph Aude

Parma resident Joseph Aude Jr. and his wife Sarah (Photo courtesy of Matt Keirsey)

Parma resident Joseph Aude Jr. and his wife, Sarah, got married in their garden during the pandemic with just their immediate family and their wedding on hand for the nuptials. In addition to his love for Sarah, Joseph took the opportunity to give some love to his favorite team that day as well.

Chris Bancsi

(Photo courtesy of Meghan Tilton)

Chris Bancsi, of Cleveland, is known as the Senator on Sunday when he dons the Browns Sweater vest he received for his 21st birthday. Can’t believe it lasted for 18 years, he said in his side note. His game day outfit also includes Cleveland Browns suspenders and a 1980s Starter jacket.

Rebecca Betz

(photo courtesy of Charles Betz)

Rebecca Betz, 10, showed vintage pride in Week 17 of last season when she attended the game with her father, Charles, sporting a mint-colored 1989 AFC North Champions jersey. (Photo courtesy of Charles Betz)

Cody boyles

Brownstronaut aka Cody Boyles, from Canton. (Photo courtesy of Patrick McConnell)

You can meet the Brownstronaut – AKA Cody Boyles, of Canton – on game days in Section 531 of First Energy Stadium.

Gary Briscoe

Gary Brisco, from Elyria. (Photo courtesy of Bonnie Ward)

Meet Gary Brisco, of Elyria, who attends as many home and away games as he can handle each season.

Eric brooks

Eric Brooks owns and drives “The World’s Fastest Wheeled Golf Cart. (Photo courtesy of Eric Brooks)

Eric Brooks AKA Cold Chill is a die-hard Browns fan and the owner-driver of the world’s fastest wheeled golf cart. The Shaker Heights resident represents the team throughout Northeast Ohio and has performed in front of 50,000 fans.

Greg buddy

Greg Buddie, resident of Fairview Park, with his brother Ryan, who lives in Amhurst. (Photo courtesy of Ben Smith)

Fairview Park resident Greg Buddie is a longtime Browns fan, regular tailgater and season ticket holder since 2019. The costume he wears on game days, including games in Arizona and in Houston, is his father’s brown corduroy suit, as well as a Mike Pruitt. jersey and a real bow tie no clips here. He is pictured with his brother, Ryan, who lives in Amherst.

Michel Byerly

Michael Byerly (in the top hat) lives in Florida. (Photo courtesy of Michael Byerly)

Michael Byerly (in the top hat) is originally from Massillon, but retired to Florida after a 22-year career in the Navy. His earliest memory is of his father telling him stories of legendary pieces by Jim Brown. Here he, with his son, at a Browns-Jacksonville game.

Graciano Cant

Graciano Cant, lives in Monterrey, Mexico (photo courtesy of Carlos Pineda)

Graciano Cant, of Monterrey, Mexico, says he is Mexico’s biggest Browns fan and has held a Browns season pass since 2013. Cant wears Compa Dawg – Compa est the abbreviation of Compadre or Good Friend.

Mike Carfagna

Mike Carfagna AKA Carf lives in Columbus. (Photo courtesy of Luciano Carfagna)

Mike Carfagna AKA Carf of Columbus, says he inherited his love for the Browns from his grandfather, and the two have been going to games together for decades. Typical game day clothing for Carf includes an orange and brown afro, a luchador mask, Cleveland Browns sunglasses, a Browns all-weather jacket, which is under an orange Cleveland Browns long-sleeved shirt, which is under a brightly colored Cleveland Browns jersey, Browns pajama pants, Browns gloves and orange sneakers covered in Cleveland Browns socks. Carf rotates the jerseys from week to week; Garrett, OBJ, Chubb and Kosar. Regardless of the number or the player, the team is always Cleveland.

Greg Casper

Greg Casper, aka Daw6Pound Baker, is from Jackson Township. (Photo courtesy of Alane Manda)

Greg Casper, aka Daw6Pound Baker, is from Jackson Township and has a season pass in the Dawg Pound. Casper attends many charity events, such as Josh Cribbs’ Christmas Toy Gift to Less Privileged Children, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland Adopt Dog, and others in costume. He says he’s not sure Baker Mayfield knows I exist, but I hope to meet him someday.

Dino Colantino

Dino Colantino lives in Morristown, NJ. (Photo courtesy of Dino Colantino)

Dino Colantino is originally from Ashtabula and graduated from Kent State University. He grew up watching Jim Brown play with his father and brother every Sunday. He currently lives in Morristown, NJ, where he is a member of the New Jersey Browns Backers Club. (Photo courtesy of Dino Colantino)

Eric Cunningham

The Cunningham family is from Edinboro, Pennsylvania. (Photo courtesy of Eric Cunningham)

Eric Cunningham and his three children travel 95 miles one way from their home in Edinboro, Pa. To cheer on their favorite team. It’s about taking the kids, Eric said in his submission. Pictured are Ellen, 16, in jersey # 6, Grant, 13, in # 95, and Aiden, 11, in # 22 Preppers jersey. Eric reports that Aiden is still crazy about the business. (Photo courtesy of Eric Cunningham)

Check back tomorrow for more fan photos, then vote for your favorite starting September 6.