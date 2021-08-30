95% of Brits Want More Vegan Fashion, New Study Finds – Totally Vegan Buzz





Over the past year, we have seen an increase in demand and awareness of herbal materials. We need to work with more brands and encourage them to make more conscious and careful choices. A majority of Britons want more certified vegan clothing, bags, shoes and accessories on the streets and online, according to a new report. The Vegan Society commissioned a survey of 1,000 adults on the consumer research platform Attest in May to understand consumer awareness of different materials as well as supply chain issues in the fashion industry and vegan fashion preferences. The Rise of Vegan Fashion report found that 95% of shoppers want more vegan-verified fashion. Almost half (48%) said they wanted more verified vegan items in all fashion categories. While 35% of those surveyed said they wanted more vegan alternatives for items like jackets and boots that typically use animal leather, 32% wanted more vegan leather bags and backpacks. About 32% said they would like to see the use of leather (vegetable leather) extended to general footwear such as boots, heels, and sandals, and 28% said they would be interested in vegan sneakers using leather. vegan leather. Vegan leather options The survey also found that customer attitudes towards the use of animal leather for fashion are changing for the better. 61% said they found the use of fur cruel, while 37% said cowhide was cruel, with more than half (54%) denouncing the use of calfskin. 35% of those surveyed said they would like more vegan leather options, with almost three-quarters (74%) even willing to pay more for vegetable leather than animal leather. Herbal leathers include those created from pineapples, mushrooms, apples, cacti, and succulents. They present an ethical, sustainable and sustainable alternative to leathers of animal origin. More than half (55%) said they were interested in buying or already own a vegan leather product, 42% of them saying it was more sustainable, 34% saying it was ethical and 31% said it was modern. Em Mendoza, Business Development Manager at Vegan brand owner Ananas Anam, said: Over the past year we have seen an increase in demand and awareness for plant-based materials …[and] to create change and impact, collaboration is key. We need to work with more brands and encourage them to make more conscious and careful choices. Fashion labels are abandoning animal leather A growing number of fashion houses and high-end retailers have started to move away from animal products. In the past three months alone, Nieman Marcus, Canada Goose, Oscar de la Renta and Moose Knuckles have announced their plans to ditch fur. This move leads them to join heavyweights such as Macys, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, H&M, Gap, Burberry, Prada, Gucci and Giorgio Armani, among others. Earlier this month, luxury fashion company Puig, owner of Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci and Dries Van Noten, announced that it would no longer sell items made from skins of snakes, crocodiles and other exotic animals. Share this story: 95% of Britons want more vegan fashion, new study finds

