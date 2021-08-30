Fashion
Fashion trends to watch on campus this fall – The GW Hatchet
Media credit: Grace Hromin | Main photo editor
As students return to campus, the fashion trends that have grown in popularity since the start of the pandemic are sure to be seen in the district.
Sweatpants and pajamas may have been your outfit of choice during a pandemic, but with in-person classes on the horizon, it’s time to show off your personal style again.
Social media has played a major role in changing fashion trends over the past year, with students connecting in class from home. From reimagined Instagrams shop function, which makes it easy for users to purchase pieces they see on their discovery page, with the influx of fashion influencers on TIC Tac, fashion trends have developed rapidly.
Here are some trends you can expect to see on campus this fall.
Men’s fashion
Mini bags
Anyone could use a handbag, and mini bags are future in clutch this season. Whether it is a cross body, banana bag Where short handle crossbody bag, these mini bags are a functional piece to add to your everyday wardrobe.
Knitwear
We can have judge the 80s patterned knit sweaters a fashion tragedy too soon. Patterned knit sweaters are fast becoming a popular fall fashion trend for men this year. It’s just to credit the king of fashion, Harry Styles, who is usually on the picture wear sweater knits, for this fashion resurgence.
Statement jewelry
Its 2021 and genre exclusivity for wearing jewelry should be a thing of the past. The fashion community agrees, as evidenced by the popularity of statement rings, chain necklaces and decorative piercings. This trend could also be attributed to Styles, whose statement jewelry understand a string of pearls and large rings on most of her fingers.
Mule
The mullet hairstyle for men, while not a traditional sartorial trend, is making a strong comeback in a unironic way. What was a hairstyle dubbed redneck and dated is to become a popular mainstream style for younger men. But the version of the mule you can see on the street will likely be a modern take on with a less drastic party at the back and a smoother transition to business up front.
Women’s fashion
Masculine chic
Borrowed Parisian street style, men’s-chic fashion for women is on the move to augment. From oversized cotton buttons to shoulder pads, this sleek yet sophisticated style is sure to be spotted across campus this fall. This trend is also inspired by style icons like the character Chessy from the 1998 film, The Parent Trap, and the late princess diana.
2000s style
What has long been told of a decade of appalling fashion, the 2000s make a unexpected return to the female fashion scene. It’s hard to pin down an entire decade of fashion in a handful of trends, but pieces like Low waist jeans, colorful silk dresses, like the one Kate hudson wore in the 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and heeled thongs bring 2000s style back to the streets.
Matching sets
Matching sets have become so popular that most large online clothing retailers have a section of their website specifically dedicated to them. Of crochet shorts and tops and color coordinated pant suits To matching workout sets, this trend is making its way into a myriad of areas of women’s fashion.
The claw clamp
It’s hard to think why claw pliers never went out of fashion. You probably won’t spend a day on campus without seeing this hair accessory in action. This relic from the 90s, as we see used by characters from the TV series Friends, is both functional and stylish. And the most common style of this accessory is with a simple twist up hair.
This article appeared in the August 30, 2021 issue of Hatchet.
