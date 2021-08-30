Retail Weather Facts – WWD

The weather has turned extreme – Hurricane Ida and its dangerous strike on the Gulf Coast are just the latest glaring example.

From a record breaking start to the hurricane season, extreme heat and massive fires to major floods and big freezes, fashion and businesses of all stripes have to get used to some level of disaster.

In addition to deepening fears about climate change – and signaling all the work the world needs to do to contain global warming – extreme weather conditions are closing shops, delaying e-commerce deliveries, distracting consumers, disrupting the market. supply chain and more.

And while experts say there are opportunities for fashion to earn more by paying more attention to small daily fluctuations, all of these big weather events come at a high price to the economy, retailers, and consumers.

Since 1980, the United States has recorded 298 weather and climate disasters that have each caused damage and costs of at least $ 1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In total, these disasters totaled $ 2 trillion in damage and costs to the economy – and the climate change bill is only getting higher.

While the United States recorded an average of 7.1 annual cases of extreme weather events of more than $ 1 billion between 1980 and 2020, that average has climbed to 16.2 over the past five years, said NOAA.

So far this year there have been eight weather disasters with losses of over $ 1 billion, including flooding in California, heat wave and drought in the west, hailstorms in Texas , floods in Louisiana and tornadoes in the southeast.

The United States is hit by more extreme weather events as the climate warms.

This might still be just a prelude, as extreme weather conditions are linked to rising global temperatures.

The latest United Nations report on the matter offered yet another stern warning to the world this month.

“Climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying,” said the UN, summarizing the scientific findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “[The report] finds changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and in the entire climate system. Many changes are unprecedented for thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years. Some, such as continuous sea level rise, are irreversible over hundreds or even thousands of years. The report indicates strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to limit climate change.

Fashion companies – which have typically grown a lot and have woken up on multiple fronts – are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Companies such as Kering and Canada Goose Holdings have pledged to become carbon neutral, some brands use labels that indicate the magnitude of a particular product’s carbon footprint, and more.

As fashion strives to reduce its footprint and operate more sustainably, there are other lessons to be learned from keeping a finger on the wind.

“Weather is more volatile today, there’s no question,” said Evan Gold, executive vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Planalytics, a weather-focused predictive demand analytics company.

“Extreme events are what make the headlines and that’s what often causes C-level executives to pay more attention,” Gold said. “But the overwhelming majority of the economic impact of weather [on retail] are the daily changes. How does it feel for a customer in New York today compared to Salt Lake City and what is they buying now compared to a month from now? ”

Gold said Planalytics uses big data to understand how customers have responded to weather conditions in the past and feeds that intelligence directly into retailer systems so they can respond accordingly.

This could mean activating marketing emails that throw jackets during a cold snap or waiting to ship bikinis to stores until the weather is really, really nice at the beach.

Planalytics says it can help businesses increase their bottom line 2-6% each year by better helping retailers plan for the weather.

The good news for the bricks-and-mortar crowd is that Gold predicted the weather would be “favorable for store traffic” in the second half of the year with colder temperatures than last year.

“Needs-based categories will increase as the weather takes the customer out of their comfort zone,” he said, highlighting fleeces, outerwear, blankets, heaters, soup and coffee. .

The bad news is that longer-term forecasts send mercury to worrying levels. And the hurricane season is about to peak.

