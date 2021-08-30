Black jeans for when you need a break from Blue Ones

Levi’s first introduced black jeans in 1957, in part to promote Elvis Presley’s new film, Prison rock, in which he’s wearing … you guessed it … black jeans. They called them Elvis Presley jeans. Oh, wow, what a creative headline, corporate marketers. Simplicity aside, they marked a pivotal moment for denim. In previous years, rebel youth began to co-opt the workwear aesthetic, slowly transforming the functional trouser jeans of choice for the working class into something more avant-garde – and informal.

Partly because of Elvis’ magnetism, partly because they were a dark A radical departure from blue denim, black jeans were an instant hit. “Black jeans have become the rage of the season,” style historian James Sullivan wrote in his book, Jeans: a cultural story of an American icon. They quickly moved into fashionable circles, appearing on everyone from James Dean to Marlon Brando, and rose to the masses; all struggling teens, high school bullies and rock bands loved black jeans, pairing them with leather jackets and moccasins or white tees and Chuck Taylors.

For denim brands, the standardization of hard-working American men was far from equipped with greasers, especially when jeans chosen from these were typically ultra-dark or heavily worn. As such, all of the major denim manufacturers have rallied against, well, the teens, who they believe are tarnishing the image of the garment.

“In 1956, the nation’s largest blue jeans manufacturers formed the National Denim Council ‘to put school children back in blue jeans through a concerted national effort in public relations, advertising and promotion.’ The council initially targeted adolescents, but its promotional efforts were unsuccessful. Manufacturers quickly realized that the problem was not with teenagers but with parents, administrators, teachers and school boards. These were the adults who felt threatened by a fashion trend that seemed to promote disrespect through flippancy, ”details the Business of Mass Media department at Penn State University in Public relations and message formulation.

Narcs! Adults worried about what kids wore tried to kill jeans, especially those cool kids wore (i.e. black ones). But clearly, they failed.