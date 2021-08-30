Fashion
Black jeans for when you need a break from Blue Ones
Dawson
Levi’s first introduced black jeans in 1957, in part to promote Elvis Presley’s new film, Prison rock, in which he’s wearing … you guessed it … black jeans. They called them Elvis Presley jeans. Oh, wow, what a creative headline, corporate marketers. Simplicity aside, they marked a pivotal moment for denim. In previous years, rebel youth began to co-opt the workwear aesthetic, slowly transforming the functional trouser jeans of choice for the working class into something more avant-garde – and informal.
Partly because of Elvis’ magnetism, partly because they were a
dark A radical departure from blue denim, black jeans were an instant hit. “Black jeans have become the rage of the season,” style historian James Sullivan wrote in his book, Jeans: a cultural story of an American icon. They quickly moved into fashionable circles, appearing on everyone from James Dean to Marlon Brando, and rose to the masses; all struggling teens, high school bullies and rock bands loved black jeans, pairing them with leather jackets and moccasins or white tees and Chuck Taylors.
For denim brands, the standardization of hard-working American men was far from equipped with greasers, especially when jeans chosen from these were typically ultra-dark or heavily worn. As such, all of the major denim manufacturers have rallied against, well, the teens, who they believe are tarnishing the image of the garment.
“In 1956, the nation’s largest blue jeans manufacturers formed the National Denim Council ‘to put school children back in blue jeans through a concerted national effort in public relations, advertising and promotion.’ The council initially targeted adolescents, but its promotional efforts were unsuccessful. Manufacturers quickly realized that the problem was not with teenagers but with parents, administrators, teachers and school boards. These were the adults who felt threatened by a fashion trend that seemed to promote disrespect through flippancy, ”details the Business of Mass Media department at Penn State University in Public relations and message formulation.
Narcs! Adults worried about what kids wore tried to kill jeans, especially those cool kids wore (i.e. black ones). But clearly, they failed. Do like the cool kids and buy a pair of black jeans.
501 Original Fit Jeans
Well, well, if it wasn’t the jeans that started it all. The 501s are an absolute classic, the kind of clothing that goes down the history books to define the way humans dress. It’s hard to imagine a world without them. And while they’re not blue, they’re just as good – maybe even better.
Relaxed fit performance jeans
The black Everlane jeans are made from a blend of organic cotton and performance fabrics. As such, there is a certain stretch. But, these are pretty straightforward, straight jeans that will last through typical wear and tear.
Slim-fit jeans with stretch selvage
Do you like slightly stretchy jeans? Uniqlo’s Stretch Selvedge jeans certainly have it. They’re fitted so you can really feel them giving, but they don’t look like garters which means you can still breathe, bend and ride a bike and whatever else you do.
Jean Blubaugh Slim Straight Black Selvedge
Try Tellason’s Selvedge sanforized jeans, which were designed top-to-bottom by biker and writer Tod Blubaugh, hence the name. They are unwashed, raw, unworn and fitted. Medium size and medium weight, each cut and sewn in San Francisco.
Standard black border
Made from 11 oz Candiani Mills raw denim (73 percent cotton, 27 percent elastomultiester), the Standard Black Selvedge jeans from Shockoe Atelier are truly tone-on-tone. The copper rivets are coated with black; the seam is black too. But, with wear and tear, they will totally fade, which will make them unique.
Graham: Raw selvage
Raleigh Denim’s Graham jeans are crafted in 14oz Vidalia Mills denim, featuring a button fly, the brand’s signature red chain stitch hem, half-lined back pockets and manufacturer-signed front pockets. Each pair is made in the USA and its own piece of art upon arrival.
DD010 Black X Black Red Line Selvedge
British brand Dawson Denim has been making English workwear Selvedge since 2012. This pair of 14 0z black denim jeans is no exception. Finished with copper rivets, these are reinforced at stress points and tapered through the leg.
363 Advanced Stretch Straight Leg Jeans
The Lucky Brand 363 jeans feature ‘advanced stretch’, a material development made possible by the combination of cotton, elastane and elastane-p. As such, these have a little bit of flexibility but the right amount of stiffness as well.
Regular tapered Klondike jeans
These jeans from Carhartt’s European cousin, Carhartt WIP, are tapered across the leg with a relatively regular fit. Made from 100% organic cotton, they are more environmentally friendly, even though they are adorned with a leather logo patch.
BDG vintage straight jeans
BDG’s vintage black jeans are pre-washed in a ’90s sitcom daddy shade, that is, slightly washed out but far from aged. They are rather loose at the level of the legs, have a higher waist and wider leg openings.
Slim Authentic Flex Jeans
Madewell’s Slim Flex jeans are one of the brand’s best-selling garments. They aren’t skinny rockstars and they aren’t too loose, putting them somewhere between too big and too tight. Perfect, right? The construction is 2 percent elastane, which provides elasticity and resilience.
Jan 012KN Japan Black
Companion makes their black jeans from 15 oz black x black selvedge Japanese denim. The hue is rich and the fabric robust, and each pair is made by two pairs of hands in a factory outside of Barcelona.
