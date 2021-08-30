24S Charles de Vilmorin taps – WWD

FANCY CAPSULE: LVMH-owned retailer 24S has called on Charles de Vilmorin, the most prominent newcomer to the French fashion scene, for an exclusive capsule collection that will launch online on September 9.

The capsule consists of eight unisex pieces, including black or white cotton shirts, scarves, shorts and t-shirts, featuring the brilliant pictorial designs for which Vilmorin has become known, from flowers to hearts and faces. A pair of denim embellished with surreal-inspired eyes on the back is one of the highlights.

His goal was simple: to channel the ideas of “freedom, fantasy and poetry”, which his label has become synonymous with since its launch in 2020, after the first confinement of France.

“The collection is unisex, just because I want it to appeal to everyone, and I reject the idea that people should be locked into terms, labels or categories like ‘female’ or ‘man'” , said the young designer.

In February, he was appointed Creative Director of Rochas and plans to release his first collection during Paris Fashion Week in September. He is also one of the nine finalists for this year’s edition of the LVMH Young Designers Prize.

Given that rapid rise, there was an opportunity to use the 24S platform to introduce the brand to a wider global audience, according to the retailer’s director of global purchasing. Maud Barrionuevo.

“We have followed his journey with great interest from the start, and we are delighted to support his immense talent with this exclusive edition, created for 24S,” added Barrionuevo.