How Lorde’s Style Evolved With Her Music Eras CR Fashion Book

To fully appreciate the clothing choices of the incomparable Lorde, you must first experience her music. The two are bonded in a relationship that reflects the vibe she is currently in and her constant evolution through youth as Ella Yelich-O’Connor, the Person, and Lorde, the unwilling savior of the to be. In his long awaited third album Solar energy, she takes us to the sunny beaches where she has escaped for so long, where she skips to the rhythm of her own ‘strum’.

Her music is fundamentally emotional, where she always aims to encapsulate specific feelings, be it sullen longing, wild happiness, desperate desire, or waning grief. And for her, it’s intrinsically linked to color, due to her synesthesia, or more specifically, chromesthesia, a neurological condition where the senses blend together and sound unintentionally evokes an experience of color. She recently unveiled the colors she associates with each album; his first album, Pure heroine contains depths of green, Melodrama indigos and violets, and Solar energy, of course, is gold. Naturally, this translates into its fashion. Her keen sense of style delves into the phases she grows up, like all young women between the ages of 15 and 24, including her fans who grow up alongside her.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Lorde’s debut in 2013 marked the start of a long era of the grunge-goth style for which she is most recognized. At just 16 years old, his hit song “Royals” reached number one on Hot 100 display panel (and has since been certified diamond), she won two Grammys, and her album The pure heroine was nominated for best vocal pop album in 2014. Critics called his second album a “game changer” because it paved the way for the alternative pop genre to flourish in the 2010s, it is an enduring influence ever since present in today’s charts. It deals with social status, materialism, “Glory and Gore” and the wisdom found in the experiences of adolescents. The lead single, along with the hits “Team” and “Tennis Court,” became anthems for distraught teens of the Tumblr era, who sported winged eyeliner, Doc Martens, and minimalist American Apparel outfits accessorized with a neck tattoo.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Lorde’s look was mostly black, draped capes, fishnet tops, long witch skirts, sporty Adidas stripes (so 2015) and men’s clothing. She wore rich textures of velvet, lace, and silk, and understated, regal metallic metals. The “Pure Heroine Tour” told a story through her costume changes, conveying her three-part ensemble that represented her youth in suburban life, then the abstract emotion she felt as she began to change with the glory and was ending nowadays. She changed through an oversized suit, a red look with a gold cape and crown, a metallic jumpsuit and another cape, and one last gold dress. Under the reign of pure heroine, Lorde was genuinely cool and relished his own mystery (such a scorpion).

Twitter / @ lordemusic

March 2017 kicked off Lorde’s next musical era with the single “Green Light” and marked her debut release with producer Jack Antonoff, who is now a staple of the genre. The title refers to a lamppost that allows him to move forward in his future, fully and without fear. The clip was shot on 16mm film and directed by Grant Singer, and follows her as she dances the night streets of Los Angeles. She wore a fuchsia mini dress, speculated by Withdrawn be vintage Giorgio di Sant’Angelo bought at Sielian’s Vintage Apparel in West Hollywood, with the Adidas Superstars. Renowned stylist Karla Welch styled the video, among many iconic Lorde looks that would fill the Melodrama fancy.

Lorde said Vévo, “I was very aware that this was the first thing people saw of me in three years. I was like, I wanna look the way my friends see me. I wanna feel like I could. to be one of the young people who listen to my music. “

To a festive beat, she sings “brand new sounds” through her mind this time, a metaphor for the oversaturated emotions that fill the album, and the inspiration found as she embraces a new phase of worthy youth.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Melodrama that’s exactly what the title suggests. It’s alive with cathartic parties (“Are you lost enough? Have another drink, get lost in us”), the summer lust that she compares to a hanging masterpiece (on the back of the ) Louvre, the heartache of ego-death and the intimate desire to reach a perfect place – whatever it is. The album apparently celebrates growing pains, in a way that is aware of a transition period with fleeting but complete experiences. The music video for “Perfect Places”, shot in Jamaica, consists of several outfit changes, from a flat Jacquemus straw hat, a pretty tulle dress, a blood red trench coat and a simple shirt dress. She frees herself from her black and white past and shows how dynamic she can be, announcing: “I’m nineteen and I’m on fire.”

Her fashion at the time was whimsical, disco-inspired, dripping with jewel tones and sequins, and “very, very, very attractive, which I find interesting, ”Welch said of her Met Gala ballerina look. She dressed Lorde Melodrama tour where she removed much of the clothing from Instagram brands, noting their shared non-concern for elite labels. “Actors are a vessel for their director; the musicians are their ship, ”she told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. “They’re super creative, so that’s a different kind of pressure. Lorde, to me, it’s like a Picasso. It’s a creative gift to work with someone like that.” She described their collaboration as “beyond the cerebral”, in Vanity Fair, saying “the placement of where an earring should go is like a process.”

With his second impressive masterpiece critics even further than Pure heroine, and a long and glamorous series of world tours, music festivals and red carpets, Lorde has retreated into her private life, where her real world exists.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Finally, last week Lorde delivered a sun pocket with Solar energy, after a break in its natural habitat. She spoke about her time in Martha’s Vineyard and in her New Zealand home, and finding peace in nature. She traveled to Antarctica, which inspired a climate-conscious sentiment throughout the album (her vintage or sustainably made outfits), and that’s also where she decided on her name. She wrote to fans in June that she was considering plans to make the soundtrack of their trips to the beach and then linger “on your skin like a tan as the months turn cooler again.” The album is thoughtful, a little more mature, but not without a slight doubt, although this time around met with compassion and hope that the sun will show him and his fans, “the path”. She sings for her since-deceased dog Pearl, rejects the glorified lifestyle of a popstar, criticizes an ex in retrospect, and wonders what her adult future may hold for her.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This summer, the singer-songwriter has committed to cheerful hues of yellow, which happens to be Pantone’s 2021 color of the year, orange and soft green in her looks. The Solar energy the album cover shows her jumping into just a bikini bottom and yellow rash guard, which she says portrays a cheerful and playful character, though still “wild and, I don’t know.” not, sexy ”. It’s a mood – does it mean when your mood ring turns yellow?

Lorde lived in two bright but simple rooms, like the one she wore in the music video for eco-responsible designer Collina Strada’s title song, made from satin stock. And speaking of “Mood Ring,” the “satirical” track that centers new age wellness culture and spirituality, where searing sage and crystal cleansing are serious attempts to soften the weight of the world, she wore a brilliant two piece Paris Georgia sage in the music video. She transformed into a sun-bleached blonde and sings, “I can’t seem to calm my mood / Today it’s as dark as my roots / If I ever let them grow.”

Today, she describes her current style as “meticulous construction and sandals”, and between her affinity for draped silk shirt dresses, paired with casual shoes or not at all, and her now tame wild mane with long waves. medians, Lorde’s “Solar The Power Line” rings true: “I’m kind of like a prettier Jesus.” His Jesus-chic vibe was particularly present for his first live performance of “Stoned at The Nail Salon”, alongside Antonoff on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

NBCGetty Images

For the coverage of its zero-carbon “Music Box” merch item, a physical representation of the album that replaces wasted CD plastic, she wears a flowing yellow dress on the beach. On Instagram live, she shared that it was a vintage Celine number from Phoebe Philo. “It’s my own dress. I bought it on eBay and was waiting for the perfect time to wear it. We’ll have to wait and see what vintage gems she brings to the “Solar Power Tour, “or maybe something from a September Met Gala archive.

lord.store

In “Liability (Reprise)”, one of the closing songs on Melodrama, Lorde cleverly promises, “You are all going to watch me disappear in the sun. While she’s still in this hemisphere, shining that bright, happy light that she’s cultivated underground, it’s time to take a break and soak up her rays. Before she throws her phone in the water again and we can’t reach her for another four years.

Take a look at how Lorde’s fashion evolved through the eras below.