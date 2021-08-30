School fashion cut in a different fabric in 1890s Montana ~ Missoula Current

Five hundred boys ‘school costumes have just arrived at EH Ahrens’ clothing department in Neihart, MT. We can show you a nice two piece pea coat, all wool, sizes 4 to 12, at $ 1.75, $ 2 and $ 2.75.

Refrigerated suit? It sent me to the dictionary.

I will be damned. It seems that I even wore a pea coat in the 1960s, but I didn’t know it by that name, they just called it a pea coat in the navy. Apparently a The pea coat is a short coat or jacket made of thick fabric.

Back to our story.

Its fall, the late 1890s, the time for kids to get the latest fall school fashion trends, and the chilled costume was apparently all the rage for school kids.

He rocked the classic Little Lord Fauntleroy costume of the 1880s, complete with his velvet tunic and panties, ruffled shirt and wide lace collar. The Oscar Wilde look is gone and even the marketing of boys’ clothing has changed.

Gans & Klein, Helena’s clothiers, marketed their boys’ back-to-school clothes not as fashion items, but as self-esteem enhancers.

Send your boy to school well dressed. Good clothes command respect in the world of children as in the world of men. Give the boy every chance to develop his self-esteem, and he will become a better man for it.

No need for extravagance, although the clothes we sell are made to wear the kind of clothes that school kids give away, they are made of the best material but they are not expensive.

As an example, they offered boys’ suits with two pairs of pants for $ 3 and good quality sewn cloth hats for 35 cents.

Then there was the Jaeger sanitary wool underwear. Apparently they were referring to airflow, but I don’t really want to know, thanks.

For schoolgirls there were (as you might expect) a lot more options. According to the fashion pages of the Townsend Star newspaper, Vichy is delighted with a return to popular favor. A child’s blue striped gingham dress can be very dressy with the help of embroidery.

A competing style was the percale dress, covered with an apron. The dress, according to the Washington DC Star journal, had a nice small size and was almost too pretty for everyday wear.

Among the novelties of the time were the dress in military style and the dress with cap and cape.

The now popular military-style dress was in Victor blue fabric trimmed with gold braid. This stylish little piece of clothing, the Washington star wrote, can be worn by girls ages five to sixteen.

The dress closed diagonally on the left side with golden buttons placed in groups of three.

The other new dress featured a cozy little cape is cut perfectly square with the corners falling gracefully over the shoulders and back and before. Around the edge of the cape is gathered a gray silk ruffle, above the ruffle two rows of velvet ribbon are sewn. The same trim is nicely done in the box pleat skirt. The cape is closed by three clasps in cut steel.

A Quaker beanie is worn with him in fancy gray straw with a gathered white silk facing and ties. The crown is made of a large puff of gray silk, of the same quality as the ruffle of the cape.

Today’s teens, of course, aren’t cut from the same fabric as the 1890s.

Girls wear (I’m told) oversized pantsuits, Bermuda shorts, minis, prints, funky boots, and anything tie-dyed.

The daring are apparently turning to leopard-print pants and dresses, buckled boots and leather!

Boys look tame compared to polo shirts, jeans, joggers, chinos, khakis, oversized tees and sweatshirts

The question now becomes: are you daring enough to share this fashion story with your children or grandchildren?

The reactions might be worth it.

Now hit the pounds!

Jim Harmon is a longtime presenter of Missoula, now retired, who writes a weekly history column for Missoula Current. You can contact Jim at [email protected] His new book, The Sneakinest Man That Ever Was, a collection of 46 vignettes from western Montana history, is now available atharmonshistories.com.