Tess Clothing Co. Owner Aims To Bring Upscale Style Home





Aug 30 KINGWOOD Tessa Dolan said she wanted to help bring business back to Price Street. To do this, she opened two side-by-side boutiques, Tess Beauty and Boutique and Tess Clothing Co. “I opened two months ago,” she said of Tess Clothing. “I started with a rack in the living room, then moved to the back of the living room. I was there until I got too big.” Dolan said she saved $ 5,000 and rented the location where she is now. She said she liked having her stores on Price Street because the business owners helped each other. “Ultimately, I want to have my own clothing line,” Dolan said. “I work on this. I love fashion.” Dolan left on August 24 to attend a fashion show in Texas. She said she would be back on August 31. She will be leaving in September to attend a fashion show in New York. “I always wanted to go to fashion design school,” Dolan said. “It was my first dream. My second dream was to have my own clothing store.” She said her store carries all sizes for women, as well as men’s clothing. Customers can find shoes, clothing, accessories, handbags, swimwear, scarves and coats. “I don’t want to wear clothes for just one body style. My clothes go up to 2X and 3X in shirts,” Dolan said. “I want to be a store where everyone can shop. I want to bring affordable fashion to my hometown. Not everyone travels to New York.” She said if she can make people feel good about the clothes they buy and wear, it is successful. “I think if you do something that you are passionate about you can be successful,” Dolan said. She said she also sells her clothes online. “I get a lot of orders online,” Dolan said. “I decided to sell online because there are people who choose not to buy clothes.” She said during her trip to Texas that she will be ordering fall and winter clothing, including coats, scarves and gloves. “There are 2,000 stores that I walk around,” Dolan said. “You have to wear a good pair of shoes.” The story continues She said this fall that she will be launching a new line for men. His goal is to open a second store. “I want to thank everyone who has supported me so much,” Dolan said. “I do this from the bottom of my heart.” Tess Clothing Co. is located next to Tess Beauty at 137 Price Street. It is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Info: tessclothingco.com. Tweet @DominionPostWV

